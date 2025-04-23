‘You People Always Coming In Here Starting Stuff’: White Dollar Tree Worker Calls Cops on Black Mom and Daughter After Falsely Accusing Them of ‘Deliberately’ Breaking Glasses In Store, Video Shows

A video circulating on social media shows a white Dollar Tree employee making racist remarks at a Black mother and child while calling 911 to allege that they damaged some store items.

A witness of the encounter posted the video on TikTok showing the store worker at a Dollar Tree in Freehold, New Jersey, calling 911 on two Black customers on March 22.

As he’s speaking to the dispatcher, he describes the clothes the mother is wearing and assumes that the child she’s with is an adult.

“Oh, I think she’s with another woman,” the employee tells the dispatcher.

“That’s a child. That’s a child, you racist m—f—,” the mother responds.

“I can’t tell,” the worker says.

“Exactly, because she’s Black. That’s a child in high school,” the mother states.

As the store worker walks closer to the mother, she tells him not to approach, saying, “You’re gonna get in trouble.”

“I’m not getting in trouble, you don’t do that. Maybe you do that over in Zaire, but you don’t do it here,” the worker states.

The mother rips into his statements and calls his remark racist. She also told the person recording the encounter that the employee assumed she was from Zaire, an African country that was renamed the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1997.

As the worker shouts back, “I can’t tell,” a female police officer walks in.

“She’s breaking glasses and she ain’t listening to me and I told her to go,” the worker complains to the officer.

After briefly listening to the employee’s complaints and seeing the broken glass on the floor, the officer talks to the customer.

“Why are you breaking glasses?” the officer asks.

“We are not breaking glasses,” the woman responds before telling the officer what happened.

In the video, viewers can hear the customer state that she wanted to purchase 30 glasses and requested a case to make it easier for her to carry them out of the store. She said that some of the glasses in a box fell to the floor and broke, but the store employee accused her of deliberately smashing them.

Atlanta Black Star spoke to the witness who recorded the incident.

Deborah Dixon said that she was approaching a cashier’s counter to purchase some times when she saw the woman carrying a box with a few glasses to the front of the store to ask the employee if he had more glasses. Dixon said the woman requested about 30 glasses for her daughter’s birthday party.

The woman also asked the employee to use one of the store carts to load her glasses into to take out to her car. She asked him to remove a pole attached to the cart that reaches the tops of doorways and acts as a security measure to prevent people from stealing carts.

Dixon said the worker was the only employee working the cashier’s counter and that he looked flustered and agitated because the woman was talking to him while he was working with other customers.

“He started yelling at her, and the box flipped over, and the glasses fell out,” Dixon said. “Then he yelled at her because the glasses fell out and said, ‘You people always coming in here starting stuff and arguing with us. Get the hell out the store!'”

Dixon said that she was among a few onlookers who witnessed the outburst, and one elderly customer even chastised the employee for his behavior.

But the employee only kept arguing with the woman and then threatened to call the police, according to Dixon.

“He was hostile. He was abusive to her, but she wasn’t argumentative. She was just stating her case. She was calm, cool, and collected. But he’s just accusing her of throwing glasses in the store and she really did not,” Dixon remarked. “He was terrible. He talked to her like she was dirt beneath his feet.”

Dixon said that she started recording the encounter on her phone when the employee dialed 911. Even though she witnessed when the glasses broke, she asked the woman to recount what happened on camera so she could have her version of events on video to show police.

Dixon said that five cops showed up to the scene and believes this is because the employee kept emphasizing that Black people were damaging store property when he was on the phone with a dispatcher. When officers finally arrived, Dixon said three left after seeing the situation didn’t necessitate a robust police response.

“So he tried to make it a really big racial thing, like Black people are tearing up the store and won’t leave,” Dixon said.

Dixon recorded her conversation with one officer, telling him the employee launched false allegations, made a racist statement, and was being “hostile and abusive” toward the mother and her teen daughter.

No arrests were made. Dixon said the woman purchased her glasses and even offered to pay for the broken ones. A female police officer carried the woman’s case of glasses out of the store and escorted her and her daughter to the car.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Dollar Tree about the incident and whether the worker is still employed, but did not immediately receive a response.

Last month, a Family Dollar worker was fired after an Afro-Cuban man exposed her for making racist remarks during a conversation she was having in Spanish with another customer.