‘She Should Have Given Them a Head Start’: Olympic Champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Goes Viral After She Shows No Mercy, Leaves Parents In the Dust During Race at Son’s School

Olympic legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reminded everyone why she’s known as the “Pocket Rocket” when she showed up at her son’s school sports day and dominated the parents’ 100-meter dash. The three-time Olympic champion and ten-time world champion sprinter left fellow parents in her wake as she easily claimed victory in the race held on Wednesday, April 16, in Jamaica.

The 38-year-old Jamaican star, who holds the distinction of being the third-fastest woman of all time with a personal best of 10.6 seconds, wasn’t about to take it easy on the competition just because they were PTA moms from her son’s school.

Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce demolished the parents’ race at her son’s school, and many on social media had mixed opinions. (Photo: Michael Heiman / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images)

Fraser-Pryce obliterated the field, leaving a gap of about 20 meters between herself and the second-place finisher.

Athletics Weekly posted a clip of the race on its X account.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has once again turned on the heat at her son's sports day 🇯🇲



The eight-time Olympic medallist demolished the other parents in Jamaica 😂



“Yes, why not. I’m a parent. It said parent race so I showed up for the parent race,” Fraser-Pryce explained when asked about her participation, Olympics.com reported.

“Honestly I wasn’t planning on running,” she added. “But then my son and my husband didn’t show up like we planned. So I had to show up.”

The sprint queen even approached the event with her characteristic professionalism, stepping to the line and performing warm-up exercises while other parents prepared for what was supposed to be a friendly competition.

From the starting gun, Fraser-Pryce established her dominance, opening up a substantial lead within the first 10 meters that only grew as the race progressed.

Social media erupted with reactions when footage of the race went viral.

“She should have given them a head start and then beat them, far more impressive,” one Daily Mail reader suggested, implying the race might have been more exciting with a handicap.

Another person chose to see the silver lining for the runner-up.

“Well the lady who came second can always boast that she was the runner-up to this world-class athlete,” the person wrote.

This sentiment was echoed by another X user who pointed out, “All the others can say they raced against an Olympian!”

Not everyone was impressed with Fraser-Pryce’s competitive approach, however.

One tweet read, “She trained for that? Sometimes the pros should just sit it out & let ordinary people have their moment of triumph.”

This criticism suggested the champion should have perhaps allowed other parents their moment to shine.

Others defended her competitive spirit, with one commenting, “Can’t fault her… Ian Botham mentality, play to win.”

This referenced the famous cricket player known for his relentless competitive drive in all situations.

This wasn’t Fraser-Pryce’s first appearance at her son’s sports day. She participated in the same event in 2023, where she reportedly won by an even more impressive margin of nearly 50 meters.

The slightly reduced winning margin this time could be attributed to the passage of time or perhaps her current training phase for the upcoming outdoor athletics season.

Fraser-Pryce participated in the event in support of her 7-year-old son Zyon, who was born in 2017. She shares Zyon with her husband Jason Pryce, a former 400m hurdler whom she met through a mutual friend and Jamaican sprinting icon Asafa Powell in 2007.

The sprint legend recently announced her return to competitive athletics after pulling out of the 2024 Paris Olympics due to injury before reaching the semi-finals.

Despite previously stating those Games would be her last Olympic appearance, Fraser-Pryce is now targeting the World Championships scheduled for September in Tokyo, according to NDTV Sports.

Her appearance at the school sports day serves as a reminder of her unwavering competitive spirit, which has earned her eight Olympic medals and ten World Championship titles throughout her illustrious career. Fraser-Pryce’s most recent world championship victory came in 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.

As she jokingly posted on Instagram alongside footage of her son competing and her own race victory, “They haven’t banned me yet so I’m at the line.”

The comment suggests that despite her obvious advantage, the school community appreciates having an Olympic legend among their parent ranks — even if it means watching her disappear into the distance during the parents’ race.