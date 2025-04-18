‘Never Thought I’d be Able to Wear Slim Fit Pants’: ‘Girlfriends’ Star Reggie Hayes Drops the Weight and Breaks the Internet with His Comeback Look

The man who once made audiences laugh as the sophisticated lawyer William Dent on “Girlfriends” is now making jaws drop with his dramatic physical transformation.

Actor Reggie Hayes, once the object of cruel internet ridicule after gaining nearly 100 pounds during the pandemic, has flipped the script on his critics by steadily reclaiming his health despite significant medical challenges.

The actor’s journey from shame to triumph has unfolded publicly through candid social media posts that chronicle both his struggles and victories. Hayes, who played the sole male character among the core cast of “Girlfriends,” has been sharing his weight loss milestones with his followers.

In January 2024, Hayes commemorated his progress with a photo of his leather chair covered with size 42 pants, which he captioned, “Well, size 42 pants. It was nice knowing you. Tell everyone down at Goodwill Reggie said, ‘Hi.'”

The post holds such significance for Hayes that he has it pinned at the top of his Instagram profile.

“I’ve lost a lot of weight. I’ve lost like 60 pounds,” Hayes revealed in a 2021 interview with Comedy Hype podcast.

His weight gain had occurred while working in Atlanta, where he found himself quarantined in a hotel room for two weeks during COVID restrictions.

“Atlanta, the food is so good. I was sitting up in a hotel room and then we got like COVID quarantine so I was in the room for like 2 weeks just eating,” he explained.

Hayes’ journey has been complicated by health challenges.

“I got a weak heart so it’s kind of hard to work out,” he shared, revealing that he had been hospitalized multiple times for breathing difficulties and chest pains.

“Girlfriends” actor Reggie Hayes leaves fans stunned over his weight loss transformation over the last four years: 2021 vs. 2025. (Photos: @Comedy Hype/YouTube Screenshot; @reggieh69/Instagram)

In September 2020, at the age of 51, Hayes was admitted to the hospital with congestive heart failure. This health scare coincided with the resurgence of “Girlfriends” on Netflix, bringing renewed attention to the actor and his career.

A year after his pants post, Hayes shared a video of himself wearing slim-fit pants, a blue shirt, and tie.

“Hi, I’m Reggie Hayes. I’m 6 foot 2 from Los Angeles, California,” he wrote across the video as the camera panned to show his transformed physique.

In the caption, Hayes expressed amazement at his progress, “Wow never thought i’d be able to wear slim fit pants. they are actually too big for me.”

He added in the comments, “DAMN, my belt is too big too. oh well CHAMPAGNE PROBLEMS RIGHT?!”

Hayes’ transformation has resonated with fans who have rallied around him with encouragement in the comment section.

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown commented, “Happy for you!” while another supporter wrote, “Ok Zaddy! Add a beard next!!! You look great!!”

One fan referenced his iconic role, “Oh snap you looking like William dent out here again! Girlfriends reboot loading!!”

Another admirer commented, “Looking good Reggie! P.S. you were one of faves on Girlfriends.”

The outpouring of support extended beyond his established fan base, with one person writing, “Congrats on the transformation! I am happy for you even tho I don’t know you!”

The encouragement stands in stark contrast to the cruel comments Hayes received when photos of his weight gain circulated online.

“When the news came out that I was like heavy, people like really came out and put me down for like two days,” Hayes recalled in 2023.

Initially, he responded by blocking negative commenters before eventually engaging with some of them directly.

Hayes’ career took a challenging turn after “Girlfriends” ended its eight-season run in 2008. Despite the show’s popularity with Black audiences, Hayes struggled to find consistent work.

“I had starred on this long-running show but I wasn’t Matt LeBlanc or one of the other kids from ‘Friends’ who had doors opening for them after their show ended. Pretty much, I was just another guy,” Hayes said, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Financial difficulties followed, leading him to sell his home and eventually live in his sister’s garage for six years. He attempted various jobs, including bouncer and furniture mover, but found his fame made conventional employment difficult.

Today, Hayes approaches his health with determination, using a calorie counter app and incorporating walking into his routine. The Chicago native’s journey from starring in a beloved sitcom to health struggles and now to a physical transformation reflects a resilience that resonates with many fans who continue to celebrate his progress online.

To top everything, Hayes is poised to return to the screen. He has been cast in the lead of a new indie film titled, “I Hate My Love Life,” which premieres later in the month at the Seattle Black Film Festival, opposite Terri Vaughn.

With “Girlfriends” finding new audiences on Netflix, Hayes has embraced the renewed attention with gratitude.

“It feels like a second birthday,” he said of the show’s resurgence, allowing him to look back with pride on both his career and his ongoing personal journey.