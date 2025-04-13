‘Never Knew Ron Was Married to a Black Woman’: ‘Hellboy’ Fans Shocked By Photos of Ron Perlman’s Son with Ex-Wife Years After the Actor Left Her for ‘StartUp’ Co-Star

Social media was buzzing after fans discovered actor Ron Perlman’s longtime marriage to a Black woman, following the resurfacing of photos featuring their biracial son.

The “Hellboy” star was previously married to Jamaican-born jewelry designer Opal Stone Perlman for nearly four decades — tying the knot in 1981 and quietly divorcing in 2021.

Despite his high-profile Hollywood career, Perlman managed to keep his family life with Opal largely out of the spotlight. But fans were floored once they connected the dots regarding the gruff-voiced actor, known for portraying intense and rugged characters.

Ron Perlman’s dating history gets put on full display after fans discover photos of his Black ex-wife and their children. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Now, his son’s recent online presence has sparked renewed interest—and praise—for the former couple’s low-key but longstanding relationship.

Their son, Brandon Avery Perlman, has carved his own lane as an electronic musician under the name DJ Delroy Edwards, distancing himself from the Hollywood scene altogether.

The revelation gained traction when the social media account KnowledgeCJanice posted pictures of Perlman’s son and ex-wife, prompting a flood of surprised reactions from fans who noticed the family resemblance and others who hadn’t known about the actor’s previous marriage to a Black woman.

“He looks like both of them,” wrote one person who said, “Looks identical to his dad except for the skin color. Beautiful family.”

A third noted, “This doesn’t surprise me for some reason after watching him in ‘Startup.'”

The reactions kept coming.

“I ain’t know hellboy was down with the swirl!” wrote one surprised commenter, while another exclaimed, “Not Clay liking chocolate!!” referencing Perlman’s character Clay Morrow from the series, “Sons of Anarchy.”

Another posted, “Never knew Ron was married to a Black woman.”

Perlman and Stone’s relationship began on Valentine’s Day in 1981 and lasted until their separation in Nov. 2019.

US Weekly reported that the couple officially divorced in 2021 after nearly 40 years together. According to court documents, Perlman was ordered to pay his ex-wife $12,500 monthly in perpetuity unless she remarries or passes away. He must also pay 20 percent of his gross income earned annually over $624,000, up to a maximum of $1.5 million.

The divorce settlement included Perlman covering $40,000 in Stone’s attorney fees and selling their New York City apartment, with profits split evenly. Stone retained their Los Angeles family home and her Mercedes, while Perlman kept his Tesla, personal bank accounts, and entertainment residuals.

Months ahead of filing for divorce in November 2019, Perlman was photographed kissing his “StartUp” co-star Allison Dunbar in May, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the Daily Mail Dunbar had been posting photos with Perlman as early as 2018, when she first announced that she had joined the show. She also shared a photo of them with Perlman’s daughter, Blake.

Ron Perlman, his daughter Blake and his new wife, Allison Dunbar, years before their wedding. (@allisondunbar)

Dunbar was dating another man at the time, but as the months went by Perlman appeared more and more on her Instagram page.

Around the same time, the “Poker Face” actor had stopped sharing pictures of his wife Opal on his social media. He was declared legally single in February 2021 and married Dunbar in 2022.

For Opal Stone Perlman, a Montego Bay-born designer with her own creative legacy, her chapter with Ron Perlman has ended.