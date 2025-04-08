‘Shaq Asked Me to Marry Him’: Shaquille O’Neal Dubbed the ‘Thirstiest Man Alive’ Over Shocking Marriage ‘Proposal’ to Influencer 

Shaquille O’Neal has once again found himself at the center of social media buzz, this time for an unexpected marriage proposal to sports content creator Jenna Bandy. The 15-time All-Star surprised fans during the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend when he transformed what appeared to be a simple autographed basketball into an impromptu proposal, and now he’s followed up on his ask.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star, who has repeatedly claimed to be “allergic” to marriage following his nine-year union and subsequent divorce from the mother of four of his children, Shaunie Henderson, seemed to break his own rule when meeting Bandy.

Shaq O’Neal seems to have met his match with a social media influencer that he asked to “marry him.” (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Their initial encounter during All-Star Weekend quickly became the talk of social media when a resurfaced clip of O’Neal’s unconventional courtship method was revealed.

“Would you marry me?” read the message on the signed basketball O’Neal handed to Bandy, a former college basketball standout herself. The surprising moment was captured on video and posted to Bandy’s Instagram on Feb. 24, quickly going viral as she captioned the post: “I thought it was just a signed ball. @shaq.”

The proposal video ignited a flurry of reactions from Bandy’s nearly 800,000 followers.

One excited fan eagerly asked, “Can I be the flower girl at the wedding?” while another chimed in, “I call dibs on being the ring bearer.”

Not everyone was impressed by Shaq’s romantic gesture, however.

One commenter bluntly labeled the Basketball Hall of Famer the “Thirstiest man alive lol,” highlighting the growing perception that his flirting with various women on social media was out of control.

Other followers were more supportive of the basketball legend shooting his shot.

“Why not. 50 year old single multimillionaire. Shoot that shot. Always,” encouraged one fan.

Another defender added, “Hating on another man shooting his shot at women is crazy work.”

This isn’t the first time O’Neal’s interactions with women have raised eyebrows.

The former NBA center has previously slid into the DMs of Ariana Cossie, aka the Home Depot Girl, after she went viral for being a cutie pie working at the home improvement retailer.

Then he made headlines with comments about Angel Reese that some considered inappropriate. He suggested that she sell merchandise with sexy pictures of herself in tiny shorts on it for people to buy.

Shaq was also considered “thirsty” when he made a slick comment about 24-year-old rapper Ice Spice on social media after hanging out. People quickly bashed him, telling the Newark native he “better leave the young bucks alone.”

One of the last times he went viral after he was seen out flirting with the “Hawk Tuah” girl, flirting with her at a party.

There is no word if Bandy ever let the celebrity DJ down gently, but it is clear that she is not checking for him romantically.

In a surprising twist, the pair recently reunited on camera, but this time O’Neal shifted tactics entirely. Rather than pursuing romance, he challenged Bandy to an athletic competition.

“Are you ready to lose?” Shaq playfully asked in a video shared on Instagram over the weekend. Bandy, far from intimidated, fired back with her own challenge: “Do you think you could play football? Can you run?”

O’Neal, smiling, admitted his limitations while maintaining his competitive edge.

“I can’t play football … I can’t run. Anything else,” he declared, “I challenge you in anything.”

The athletic banter continued in the comments section of Bandy’s post, where Shaq wrote, “I’m coming for u three pointers truck shots whatever u like prepare to go down Jennifer Janine janiece jenna all of y’all go in down.”

What many viewers might not realize is that Bandy is no athletic novice.

The social media personality boasts impressive credentials as a former Cal State Monterey Bay basketball player.

When golf was suggested as a potential challenge, Bandy appeared confident she could defeat the NBA icon on the greens. With over a million YouTube subscribers and a solid athletic background, she seems ready to meet any challenge O’Neal might issue.

While some might view this as just another example of Shaq’s notorious flirtations, it appears he may have finally met his match in Bandy. Rather than reciprocating his romantic overtures, she’s redirected their connection to the competitive arena where both excel.

The four-time NBA champion has found someone who doesn’t take his proposal seriously but instead engages him in what he loves most – athletic competition and playful banter.

Whether O’Neal will circle back to that marriage proposal remains to be seen, but for now, fans are eagerly awaiting the athletic showdown between these two sports personalities.