‘This Ain’t It’: IShowSpeed’s China Stream Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons After He’s Called the N-Word Multiple Times

Influencer IShowSpeed is not afraid to stick up for himself, even if it’s in another country.

While the YouTuber’s recent posts overseas have been mainly focused on his positive experiences, his disturbing ones have also gained some attention.

IShowSpeed faces racism on at least three different occasions in China sparking outrage online. (Photo: @ishowspeed/Youtube)

An Instagram account called Livebitez shared a collage of three different clips from his YouTube streaming channel while in China.

In one clip, Speed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., came across “fans” dropping the N-word or displaying racial behavior.

In one video, he was in a car when one Asian male standing outside the vehicle with a crowd handed Speed a bag through the window. “You’re going to love it,” the man repeated as Speed slowly opened the bag to discover it was a banana.

The individual then began making noises that resembled the sound of a monkey, before Speed shouted, “Come here motherf-cker,” while attempting to open the door.

In another clip, a different Asian male wearing glasses began chanting, “N-gger, n-gger, n-gger” while standing in a crowd across from Speed with a gate separating the two of them.

“What the f-ck you just say to me?” said Speed, who didn’t appear to be visibly upset as he tried to grab the man up by the shirt over the gate.

The man then repeated the words, “I’m your friend,” “I’m your one biggest fan,” and “I love you bro.”

Speed proceeds to grab him by the neck and glare angrily in the man’s eyes before looking off to the side. It was then that the man took his opportunity to kiss Speed on the cheek. “What the f-ck?” yelled the young influencer before addressing other people in the crowd.

In a third crazy encounter, an Asian woman with blond hair comes up to him in a crowd to say, “Sorry about that, but I am racist,” as he makes his way to his vehicle.

iShowSpeed then stops and then she says “I’m a n-gger killer I’m so sorry about that. But I love your girlfriend because your girlfriend is my people. I love her.”

Speed currently dates social media influencer Vanessa Anne Williams, who is of Jamaican and Laotian descent, according to her Instagram bio.

Speed, who had a genuine look of confusion and disgust on his face, attempts to give the woman a chance to backtrack or clear up her statements. Speed said, “Wait, wait, wait. I don’t think you understand what you’re saying. Do you speak English?”

The woman adamantly replies, “Yes. I am racist. I am racist” before Speed screams “What the f-ck?!” He then climbed back in his vehicle with his bodyguards in disbelief that the woman genuinely knew what she was saying.

After Instagram account Livebitez posted clips from Speed’s livestream, many of its followers were heated at the racial encounter, but others were more confused.

One person said, “Smh he def told them to say that.”

Another wrote, “This is not funny and it seems like he’s the one starting this trend and encouraging it as comedy!”

A third person who was upset about the encounters said, “Just putting up with anything for views and money sad !”

Many believe he should have ended the livestream immediately during each encounter rather than continue to record. But noting the cultural barriers, others explained that people from other countries simply repeat what they hear from online.

“Chinese people say they say it out of love, but they need to find another way to show love,” said one critic.

These viral videos are now circulating nearly a year after Speed’s tense altercation with a woman in Hungary which surfaced earlier this year.

The stream initially took place on July 16, 2024, and shows him walking through Hungary at night past a large group having dinner at a table. Suddenly a woman threw up two middle fingers which set Speed off.

When he asked why she did that, the woman apparently got angry that he interrupted their dinner with his loud entourage behind him chanting. Another woman can he heard telling Speed, “You don’t need to be aggressive.”

A man at the table then gets involved attempting to calmly explain that they were having dinner. Speed responds by telling him to “relax” as he looked forward to doing the same.

“I just came here to eat dinner just like you. So don’t get mad at me. OK, I’m sorry that this is happening but that’s just what it is. That is how life is,” he exclaimed.

Eventually he walked away and yelled at the lady to “have a nice dinner” in a sarcastic tone.

Despite these occurrences, Speed appears to be continuing to live his life to the fullest. He’s traveled to several other countries such as Panama, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Peru, and Bolivia over the past few months.

While in China, he went up the steep Love Ladder, which ascends up to 1,314 meters in the air with no guardrails. In the past week, he’s done a backflip at the Great Wall of China, learned kung fu with Shaolin monks.