‘Just Unacceptable’: California Family of Black Fifth Grader Outraged After School Gives Girl Toy Monkey, Toilet Filled with Fake Poop as Fundraiser Prize

The family of a Black fifth-grader in California demanded answers for why a teacher awarded the child a toy monkey and toilet filled with fake poop for her participation in an elementary school fundraiser.

KTTV reported that Genesis Thomas, who attends Mann Elementary School in Long Beach, California, helped raise $160 for a school fundraiser. For her efforts, her teacher gifted her the toys. But when Genesis’ parents saw them, they were outraged.

A black fifth grader at Mann Elementary School in Long Beach was given a toy monkey and a toilet with fake poop. (Photos: Fox 11 Los Angeles)

“It was the prize that she received that we found inappropriate. The prize was a monkey and a toilet with poop in it. African Americans have been referred to as monkeys throughout history and for her to receive a monkey… it’s unacceptable, just unacceptable,” said Craig Polk, Genesis’ great-uncle.

The family said they contacted the principal multiple times but received no response.

They’re unsure whether Genesis was racially targeted, but they did question the school’s prize selections, stating that they didn’t see any other student receive toy monkeys or toilets. The highest prize was a mini fridge.

Long Beach Unified School District officials later responded to the family’s complaints, clarifying that Genesis wasn’t the only one to receive the toys and that “all prizes and their corresponding donation levels were communicated to families in advance.”

They added that the toys were intended to “provide lighthearted and fun rewards for students,” but “recognize that this particular item was not appropriate for our school setting.”

“We want to be clear that there was no intention to cause harm or offense. We sincerely apologize for any hurt or frustration this situation may have caused to our students, families, and the broader school community,” a district spokesperson said.

Other parents vouched for the district’s prior communication about the prizes.

“The fact of the matter is it was all laid out from the very start,” said Laura, the mom of a student at the school. “And if there really was a problem with this toy… then there was an opportunity to remove yourself, if you didn’t feel like you could support this.”

Genesis’ family said she was unfazed by the prizes, but they want the school staff members to conduct sensitivity training.

The district stated it’s reviewing its prize selection process to ensure future fundraiser awards reflect school values and expectations to provide a positive and welcoming experience.