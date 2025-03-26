‘She Should Get Fired’: Miami Cop Suspended After Video Shows Pack of Bicyclists Attack Driver In the Middle of Street In Broad Daylight as She Sat In Her Car Watching and Failed to Intervene

A Miami police officer has been suspended from her duties after being accused of failing to intervene in a melee that took place right in front of her police cruiser and involved multiple people who brutally attacked one man in broad daylight.

The incident happened on Sunday, March 16.

A video screenshot shows a group of men attacking a motorist at a traffic light. (Photo: Instagram/WSVN)

Surveillance cameras show the moments leading up to the brawl when a driver stopped at an intersection along Biscayne Boulevard near 14th Street and got out of his car to speak to an officer parked in the middle of the street.

A bicyclist is also seen confronting the man as he approaches the police cruiser, and the two begin arguing.

As the man walks back to his car, several other bicyclists swarm him and his vehicle and begin beating him in the middle of the street.

Footage shows the throng of bicyclists punching and kicking the motorist and slamming a bicycle on top of him. One person was seen climbing on his car and stomping on the windshield until it shattered.

All of this happened right in front of the officer’s cruiser, but she never left the car to intervene until backup arrived.

When the other officers finally arrived, one of them tackled an assailant, prompting the other attackers to flee the scene on their bikes. The officers also rendered aid to the victim, but they haven’t released how severe his injuries were.

The female officer who witnessed the brawl has been relieved of her duties pending an internal police investigation.

“The members of the Miami Police Department understand and take great pride in upholding their responsibility to protect and serve our community. We must act for the betterment of our community,” Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales said in a statement.

Many viewers condemned the officers’ apparent lack of response, while some pointed out that she was outnumbered.

“Our tax dollar going to waste. We pay for police to work, serve and protect not ignore. She should get fired,” one person wrote.

It’s unclear whether police plan to pursue any charges against the bicyclists for their role in the attack.

One witness alleges the cyclists attacked the driver over an earlier hit-and-run.

“I believe that’s the car that ran over one of the cyclists a few streets away. I watched it in disbelief along with many others. The car intentionally hit one of them, then continued driving with the bike mangled under the car, sparks flying,” said Varia Veselova. “The cyclist was able to jump away from the car, and the driver kept accelerating with the bike still under it. All of the kids chasing after it on bikes as it sped away after the bike got dislodged.”