‘Our Hearts are Broken’: George Foreman, Heavyweight Boxing Legend, Minister and Entrepreneur, Passes Away at Age 76

George Foreman, legendary boxer and entrepreneur, has passed away at the age of 76. The cause has not been made public at this time.

Foreman’s family made an announcement of Foreman’s passing on Instagram.

George Foreman, former heavyweight boxing champion, who is now a minister, poses for a portrait at the George Foreman Youth and Community Center on Wednesday, July 22, 2015, in Houston. ( Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle ) (Photo by Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

“Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones,” the Instagram post read. “A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.”

The statement continued, “A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name — for his family. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.”

Foreman, who won the heavyweight championship twice — from Joe Frazier in 1973 and then at age 45 in 1994 from Michael Moorer after coming out of retirement — is survived by his 11 children: five sons, George Jr., George III (“Monk”), George IV (“Big Wheel”), George V (“Red”), and George VI (“Little Joey”), and six daughters Natalia, Leola, Michi, Georgetta, Isabella, and Courtney. He is also survived by his wife, Mary Joan Martelly, to whom he was married for 40 years. Foreman’s daughter, Freeda, also a professional boxer like her father, suddenly passed away in 2019.

Story is still developing…