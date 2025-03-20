Heated Discussion About Elon Musk’s Donations to Congressman Derails When CNN Pundit Angela Rye Puts ‘Shark Tank’s’ Kevin O’Leary on Notice: ‘I Don’t Want You to Touch Me’

A CNN panel debating Elon Musk’s donations to Republican congressmen who favor the removal of “anti-Trump” judges followed a familiar pattern Wednesday night.

“Shark Tank” host Kevin O’Leary, a frequent guest on “CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip,” staunchly defended the South African-born billionaire and talked over the other panelists.

Angela Rye, another frequent guest, wasn’t having it this time. After O’Leary apparently touched her off-camera, and then interrupted her on-camera, Rye put him on notice.

Angela Rye admonishes Kevin O’Leary for touching her during heated exchange while on panel. (Credit: CNN Video Screengrab)

“You don’t have to touch me,” Rye said.

O’Leary claimed, “I did that nicely.”

Rye, former executive director and general counsel to the Congressional Black Caucus, repeated her disapproval. “I don’t want you to touch me,” she said. “That’s my personal space.”

“I won’t ever do it again,” the “Shark Tank” star promised.

Rye returned to her argument, pointing out that Musk “literally tweeted to members of Congress, thank you for doing this.”

“That is an exchange in value,” she said. “That is a violation.”

O’Leary was quick to jump to Musk’s defense.

Rye: You don’t have to touch me. I don’t want you touch me. That’s my personal space pic.twitter.com/cxdZDESt5y — Acyn (@Acyn) March 20, 2025

“Let’s talk about the two narratives going on here,” the Canadian businessman said. “The oldest profession on Earth is not pros****tion, it’s politicians raising money. That has happened from the beginning of time. That’s going on forever and will continue forever.”

Musk has donated $6,600 — the legal maximum hard-dollar donation, according to The New York Post — to the campaigns of seven Republicans who have called for the impeachment of judges who have stood in the way of Trump’s attempted expansion of executive powers, The New York Times reports.

Federal judges have temporarily blocked several of Trump’s executive orders, including his attempts to end birthright citizenship, freeze foreign aid and prevent transgender people from serving in the military.

“This issue around judges, this is pure politics,” he continued. “Get over it! This is what we live in today, every day. No laws have been broken. You don’t like it? Too bad.”

Reactions on social media to the dust-up between O’Leary and Rye were mixed.

Some defended the “Shark Tank” host who goes by the nickname “Mr. Wonderful.”

“People are blowing that interview moment with Angela rye out of proportion,” wrote one X user. “A polite touch to get attention isn’t a crime—context matters. Keep being your unapologetic self, Mr. Wonderful!”

Another O’Leary supporter agreed that Rye overshot.

“A bit of an overreaction for a slight tap on the back of the wrist,” he opined.

But as another user noted, “People feel way too comfortable touching women. I don’t know why they feel like they can,” the woman continued. “If I don’t know you or only know you in passing, I would have said the same thing. Of course, it’s men in the replies complaining and making fun of her.”

Another commenter congratulated Rye on maintaining her personal space.

“Kevin O’Leary did it to interrupt her and then acts offended when he’s called out,” he wrote. “Angela Rye has boundaries and defended them. Good on her!”

O’Leary has been a sometimes-contentious member of Phillip’s nightly panel. Last week, he delighted in the elimination of a program that provided $1 billion in funding to schools and food banks to buy food directly from local farms.

“I think Elon is not cutting enough. Cut 20 percent more,” O’Leary suggested.