‘Do Better’: Actress China McClain Responds to Backlash After Hawaii Governor Slams Disney Star Over Illegal Act with Endangered Sea Turtles

Disney “Descendants” actress China McClain has been schooled by the masses on Hawaii’s wildlife rules. The former child star ignited controversy after she uploaded a since-deleted video of herself touching green sea turtles on the shore of Pa’ia Town in Maui.

In the lighthearted Instagram caption, she wrote, “Just found this turtle gem… Found so many other pics from this beautiful healing place that I might share. Don’t be shocked if I pack up and move to Maui one of these days.” Her sister, Sierra McClain, recorded the encounter that stirred outrage across the web as critics weighed in on the matter.

Actress China McClain faces backlash after posting and deleting a video of her touching endangered sea turtles. Photos: Chinamcclain/Instagram.

Among them is Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, who commented, “Aloha China, I urge you to educate yourself on Hawaii’s laws and the importance of protecting our marine life before visiting our islands… Please delete this video and do better.” Countless others shared similarly toned messages.

The 26-year-old celebrity was accused of “antagonizing animals in their own habitat” by one disgruntled individual. Some even alluded to McClain using her “Disney privilege” to do as she pleased. “Word of caution: DON’T touch any wildlife. They’re not your pets,” read someone else’s response to the viral moment.

Elsewhere in the discourse, one person capitalized on the opportunity to educate onlookers about the sea turtles when they typed, “They weren’t ‘resting,’ they were NESTING.”

“I was at that beach last year this time and there was a big crowd watching, NOT touching, the turtles. The rules were very clear,” said another. However, for the “Daddy’s Little Girls” star, the rules were not as evident.

Amid the backlash, she explained the interaction was recorded two years earlier. In a statement provided to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), she said, “I was not fully aware of the situation until today, and I certainly wasn’t aware of the laws.”

McClain continued, “It’s the people I don’t want to hurt. I understand respecting culture, and I understand the pain that comes with not having your culture respected. Those are never lines that we cross intentionally, so that part of this situation is hurting us right now. I adore these beautiful turtles, and the people of Hawai‘i. We’re very sorry.”

Famous sisters China and Sierra McClain apologize after video touching Hawaiian sea turtles spur outrage. (Photo: @mynameissisi/Instagram)

Her sister, Sierra, also issued a statement that read, “We have an immense amount of respect for the residents of Hawai’i and their intent to safeguard their land & their wildlife, and we plan to take the necessary precautions in the future when traveling.

According to the DNLR, explicit and intentional acts to disturb or harm the endangered reptile are punishable by state and federal laws that prohibit such activities. The McClain sisters are not expected to face charges.

Per agency guidelines, viewers of the sea turtles are advised to maintain a minimum 10-foot distance from the animal, avoid all forms of interaction with adult and baby turtles, and not obstruct their path to the ocean.