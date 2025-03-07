‘Unbecoming of a Police Officer’: NYC SVU Detective Sparks Mixed Reactions` After Twerking and Pole-Dancing In Music Video

A New York City police detective is stirring controversy online over her appearance in a rap music video where she’s seen twerking and pole dancing.

According to the New York Post, the video for the song “Doin’ That” by rapper S-Quire features NYPD special victims detective Melissa Mercado.

Melissa Mercado, an NYPD detective, went viral for her performance in a rap music video. (Photos: X/NYPDSVU, YouTube/WorldStarHipHop)

The video has racked up more than one million views on World Star Hip Hop’s YouTube page since being posted in February. Mercado is the video’s only model and dancer.

The video does not credit or name her, but law enforcement sources confirmed to the Post that it is her.

Mercado was hired by the NYPD in 2018 and is a member of the Bronx’s special victims unit.

Since the video’s widespread circulation, her role in it has drawn various opinions, with many divided on how it bodes for her daytime gig as a police detective.

Some deemed her decision to take part in the video inappropriate and believed it hampers her professional image as a detective.

“I have no words,” one detective said.

“There’s a line of thinking that what you do off duty, you do off duty,” retired NYPD Special Victims Division Chief Michael Osgood stated. “But I think this conduct is unbecoming of a police officer. I find it wrong morally if you’re a special victims detective.”

However, others defended Mercado, stating that her activities outside of work are her personal business and in no way impact the scope of her duties as a police officer.

“What she’s doing really has nothing to do with her as an employee, as an NYC detective,” a police union source said. “She’s not wearing NYPD paraphernalia. Nothing in the video says she’s a detective.”

The source added that the police force would need to know about her performance only if she was paid for it.

“If she is performing for money, if she has a side gig, the job would want to know about that,” the source said. “The member would be obligated to file an off-duty employment application. I would say nothing she does in the video is the department’s business.”

One police detective who knows Mercado also defended her, stating she has “made some good collars” and is “respected by her peers.”

Mercado hasn’t released a comment on her appearance in the video, and neither did S-Quire or the NYPD when The Post reached out to them.

Many video viewers on YouTube also shared divided opinions on Mercado’s modeling role.

“Lady has many talents. Leave her alone, please,” one viewer commented.

“One or the other, honey. One or the other. Can’t do both,” someone else wrote.

“Let that girl make some extra cash. She didn’t do nothing,” another viewer added.