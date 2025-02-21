‘It Was The Hardest I Ever Tried’: Indiana Man Stabs Wife 40 Times on Valentine’s Day After She Scoffs at His ‘Paris-Inspired’ Romantic Dinner

Valentine’s Day is usually dedicated to love, but for one Indiana couple, it served as a backdrop for murder and betrayal.

A man in Jeffersonville, Indiana, planned a romantic evening for his wife, buying her a new dress, ordering take-out, and arranging a Parisian-inspired celebration at home. But events quickly spiraled into chaos, and he has now been arrested for her murder.

Taylor Meyer, 35, has been accused of fatally stabbing his wife, Deborah, 40 times in a jealous rage over an alleged affair while their three young children slept upstairs. Meyer is being held without bond in Clark County and has entered a plea of not guilty. However, according to the probable cause affidavit via local station WAVE3, he shared a detailed account with police of how the events unfolded that night — and the interviews were captured on bodycam video.



Taylor Meyer (Photo: Jeffersonville Police)

Police say Meyers became suspicious of his wife in January, believing she was having an affair with a co-worker who was listed in her phone as “My Best Friend Emily.” He said the alleged affair had “caused a strain in their marriage” leading up to the Valentine’s Day murder.

Despite the tensions, Meyers organized a seemingly sweet celebration at home with a “Bringing Paris to You” theme. He even enlisted their kids, asking them to draw pictures of the Eiffel Tower as decorations, stated the affidavit. “It was the hardest I’ve ever tried,” he allegedly told police, according to Law & Crime. “She just didn’t give a s–t.”

After giving his wife a Valentine’s Day card with a personal message, the couple danced to their wedding song — it would be Deborah’s last dance. Things appeared to go off the rails when she suddenly left for 20 minutes, igniting Meyer’s fury. He allegedly told police he was certain she was visiting her “boyfriend” and “had some strong animosity towards her for leaving.”

Upon her return, Meyer grabbed her Smart Watch and started scrolling through messages, after which he demanded her cellphone. When she refused, a physical fight broke out that was “all wrestling and hitting, and I started choking her,” Meyers told police, per the affidavit. He said he pinned her to the ground and sat on her back while placing a call to her “boyfriend” to tell him it was his fault.

“She kept asking him, ‘What are you going to do, kill me? You’re going to hurt me and leave our kids with no parents? He described Deborah yelling for the kids, yelling for the cops to help her,” the affidavit read.

At some point, Deborah hit Meyer with a plastic water bottle, and he allegedly retaliated with a glass wine bottle, hitting her over the head several times to the point where he was unsure if she was alive, police say. He then went to the kitchen to grab a “big a– kitchen knife, a long one,” which he used to stab her in the chest repeatedly. A medical examiner confirmed that she had been stabbed 40 times.

Meyers is accused of using his wife’s phone to take a photo of her dead body, which he sent to the number for “My Best Friend Emily” with the caption “your fault.” Police report that family and friends also received texts from Meyers confessing that he had killed her. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 18. Police confirmed that the couple’s children, all under 5 years old, were unharmed.