‘It Should Have Never Come to Blows’: llinois Mayor Hit with Lawsuit After Losing Shoe and Allegedly Her Wig While Helping Boyfriend Attack Activist During Town Meeting In Viral Video

The walls appear to be closing in on the controversial mayor of a small, underserved Chicago suburb one month after she engaged in a physical confrontation with two constituents at a council meeting.

The brawl came at a hearing over the alleged mismanagement of the township’s at-risk youth program by Mayor Tiffany Henyard’s boyfriend, Kamal Woods, and another man, William Moore.

During public comments, activist Jedediah Brown called Henyard a “half-assed mayor” and accused her of “sleeping her way to the top.”

Tiffany Heynard, the outgoing mayor of Dalton, Illinois (Photo: X)

“You gone, b-tch!” he concluded

Woods is seen on video shoving a table aside and confronting Brown. The fight grew from there.

Brown and another citizen, Lavell Redmond, have filed federal lawsuits against Henyard and Woods, alleging the brawl was “retaliation for exercising” the rights to free speech, expression and association.

Henyard joined Woods in the fracas, throwing herself into the middle of the pile as punches were exchanged. “Tiffany’s in there!” some shocked onlookers can be heard yelling as the brawl intensified.

The “forever mayor” — a title she gave herself after surviving a recall effort — lost a shoe and, according to some, her wig.

“It was one thing when the guys were fighting, but when she jumped in it, I was taken aback. I was floored,” resident Alicia Nichole added in an interview with ABC7.

Another resident, Gerald Williams, told the NBC affiliate the mayor had no business getting involved.

“It should have never come to blows,” he said.

Police eventually broke up the fight. No charges were filed.

In their lawsuits, Brown and Redmond allege Henyard hit them with her microphone.

Redmond claims in his lawsuit that he tried to “mediate and prevent any physical altercation” before Woods confronted Brown. Redmond then punched Woods, the suit states, in an attempt to defend himself and Brown. The South Holland Police Department and Thorton Township security are accused of failing to intervene in the violent brawl in both lawsuits

An investigation conducted by former federal prosecutor and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot found that Henyard engaged in a “systemic effort” to cover up overspending.

Lightfoot revealed Dolton was overwhelmed by debt tracked to the mayor. She said the city’s credit card spending spiked to $779,638 in 2023, with little to no tracking. One card showed $40,000 was spent in one day on Amazon purchases.

City funds were also used to pay for large trips to Las Vegas in both 2022 and 2023. Henyard is accused of using $7 million in township funds for the Vegas trip, self-promotional billboards and DJs for government meetings.

Lightfoot concluded there was “no evidence that any business development opportunities came to the village as a result of either of these two trips.”

Elected in 2021 as the youngest mayor in Dolton Village’s history and an agent of change in the financially strapped township, Henyard’s star has fallen fast.

Citizens interviewed in a documentary produced by NBC Chicago said Henyard gave them “hope and belief” when she was elected.

“She had a vision of hope,” said one former supporter.

“I thought she was the best thing that could happen to Dolton,” said another disappointed voter.

But opinions quickly changed as Henyard tried to silence critics and defy transparency.

“She thought she was invincible,” said another constituent interviewed for the documentary.

Before the brawl, council members appointed a forensic auditor to track how grant money and township funds were being spent. Woods and Moore were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, prompting a standing ovation from the audience.