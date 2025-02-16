‘2025’s Been a Dumpster Fire’: Mötley Crüe Frontman’s Girlfriend Returns Home After Fatal Scottsdale Plane Crash That Left Her Severely Injured

Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil faced a tragic turn of events on Monday when his private jet crashed at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, resulting in one fatality and injuries to his girlfriend, among others.

Fortunately, Neil was not on board his Learjet 35A, registered under his company Chromed in Hollywood LLC, which was en route from Austin, Texas. Several people aboard the plane were injured after the jet veered off the runway during landing and collided with a parked Gulfstream aircraft, WTVF reported.

But his girlfriend, Rain Andreani, and her friend Ashley were among the passengers. Rain suffered five broken ribs in the crash, though their pet dogs, also on board, survived the ordeal.

Musician Vince Neil’s girlfriend, Rain, returned home days after a tragic plane crash that left two fatalities. (Photo: thevinceneil/Instagram)

According to the Daily Mail, Mötley Crüe promptly released a statement on Feb. 11, later removing it.

“Earlier today, a private plane owned by Vince Neil was involved in a crash near Scottsdale, AZ,” the band announced. “The pilot tragically lost their life; the co-pilot and other passengers were transported to local hospitals. Vince was not on the plane.”

The statement expressed the band’s intention to announce plans soon to support the deceased pilot Joie Vitosky’s family, underscoring their commitment to assisting those affected by the tragedy.

Allen Kovac, Mötley Crüe’s manager, assured the public of Neil’s safety, emphasizing that Neil’s “heart goes out to the victims’ families involved.” Kovac noted the band’s ongoing efforts to devise ways to aid the affected families.

Worrick Robinson IV, representing Vince Neil, issued a statement later that Monday evening, offering further details about the incident. It was shared on the group’s X account.

“At 2:39 p.m. local time, a Learjet Model 35A owned by Vince Neil was attempting to land at Scottsdale Airport,” the firm detailed. “For reasons unknown at the time, the plane veered off the runway, causing it to collide with another parked plane.”

The deadly collision is currently being investigated, and news of the tragic incident generated an outpouring of responses, including social media users voicing their concerns and condolences.

Motley Crue singer Vince Neil's private jet crashed into another plane – leaving the pilot dead and the rocker's girlfriend hospitalized.

Rain and her friend were released from the hospital as of Wednesday, according to another since-deleted tweet from Mötley Crüe, reports Arizona’s Family. One co-pilot remains in a hospital.

Preliminary investigations by airport officials pointed toward a left main landing gear failure during the landing attempt as a probable cause of the collision.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) promptly halted flights into Scottsdale Airport and initiated a thorough investigation into the incident. The crash reignited discussions on private aviation safety protocols and maintenance standards.

The incident has drawn widespread attention within both the music and aviation communities.

Since President Donald Trump’s administration has been in charge, the United States has witnessed several significant aviation disasters.

On Jan. 29, a tragic midair collision over the Potomac River involving an American Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 and a U.S. Army Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter claimed the lives of all 67 individuals aboard both aircraft.

The passenger jet was approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, while the helicopter was engaged in military training, and the two aircrafts’ collision led to the deadliest U.S. air disaster since 2001.

Just two days later, on Jan. 31, a medical transport Learjet 55, operating as Med Jets Flight 056, crashed into a Northeast Philadelphia residential area. The crashed killed seven people — including a man on the ground who had been in his car — destroyed four homes, damaged 17 others, and resulted in 24 injuries among residents, according to ABC News.

The FAA initiated an investigation and retrieved the flight recorders for analysis.

On Feb. 7, tragedy struck again when a Cessna 208 Caravan, operating as Bering Air Flight 445, disappeared over Norton Sound in Alaska during a flight from Unalakleet Airport to Nome Airport. People reported the aircraft was discovered crashed on ice approximately 34 miles from its destination, with all ten occupants confirmed deceased. The cause of this crash remains under investigation.

The crash involving the rock star’s plane continues to be under investigation, and while his attorney, group manager, and band have spoken out, he has not.