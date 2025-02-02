‘I Will be As Aggressive As I Please!’: Entitled Man Unleashes Vicious Tongue Lashing on Texas Cop During Traffic Stop and Leaves Scene Unscathed, Video Shows

A man stopped for speeding in Texas berated a police officer with a relentless stream of expletives and insults. But instead of being swiftly arrested, the officer tolerated the abuse, then waited for backup to arrive before finally placing the belligerent man in cuffs, highlighting a glaring example of white privilege in action.

The traffic stop occurred on April 18, 2024, in Longview, Texas, about 130 miles east of Dallas, and was captured on police bodycam footage that has since gone viral.

The video shows Trenton Futrell pulling into his driveway after a Longview police officer signaled him to stop. However, before the officer could fully approach the vehicle, Futrell stepped out of his pickup truck and immediately became confrontational.

Trenton Futrell curses and screams at a Longview, Texas, police officer after he is asked for his license and registration. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/Blue Streak Cam)

“You gonna block the road?” the combative Futrell said to the officer. “My wife’s gonna be home in a minute.”

The cop then asked Futrell for his driver’s license, but Futrell defied the officer’s commands as he pulled out his wallet.

“Is that a reasonable thing for you to do, blocking the road?” Futrell asked as he yanked out a credit card instead of an ID and then proceeded to cuss the officer when he pointed out his mistake.

“Well, you got f—ing eyes, so you can see yourself in the f—king road, can’t you?” Futrell fumed at the officer, who politely asked Futrell to calm down, but that only gave the angry man the upper hand.

“Motherf—ker, you’re standing on my gooddamn property,” Futrell exploded. “I do whatever the f—k I want here, son!”

With the situation intensifying, the officer called for backup but asserted little, if any, authority on his own, which only seemed to embolden Futrell. The man angrily held up his license but refused to hand it over. The standoff dragged on for minutes.

Perhaps sensing the extraordinary patience he was being afforded, Futrell escalated his defiance and began taunting the officer with his license.

“Take it from me then, boy, if you’re that f—ing badass about it,” he sneered.

Futrell complained that the officer was blocking his driveway, still refusing to hand over his license or registration. Instead, he insisted that merely flashing the documents was sufficient, doubling down on his resistance.

“You see it with your f—ing eyeballs,” Futrell said, waving the items around. “You want to f—ing look, look! You don’t? F— off.”

The officer continued to put up with the disrespect. Next, the officer patiently explained that he needed the documents to run them through the system, but Futrell only grew more irate.

“Figure it the f— out, you f—ing bald-headed little b—h,” Futrell steamed at the officer.

Not once was he confronted, warned, or threatened with arrest for obstruction — the kind of response Black people routinely face in similar encounters with police, where people of color are often met with excessive force for far less than Futrell’s blatant aggression.

“You’re on my property, I will be as aggressive as I goddamn will – please,” Futrell openly says.

Instead, the officer seemed to handle the situation with kid gloves, showing remarkable restraint even as he faced a brutal tongue lashing — highlighting a glaring display of the double standard at play.

“Can you hand it to me,” the officer asked for Futrell’s license again, leading to another confrontation.

“No! Did I f—ing say I was gonna hand it to you the first f—ing time?” Futrell shouted while getting up in the officer’s face. “No, I didn’t. Well then what the f— is wrong with your goddamn hearing, boy? When I said ‘no’ the first f—ing time, you must rape a lot of f—ing women, boy, because you don’t know what the f– no means, do you boy?”

Eventually, a second officer arrived on the scene. The officers issued a speeding ticket and began arresting Futrell for resisting. He appeared stunned that he was being taken into custody.

“What’s the warrant for, fellas?” he asked.

As Futrell was put in the squad car, he asked the officer if his mom ever taught him “any manners, or are you just as dumb as your goddamn daddy was?”

The officer slammed the door shut.

Futrell went to jail and later posted bond. Court records show he is slated to go on trial next month.

Although Futrell was jailed, he walked away from the incident with his life — an outcome that stands in sharp contrast to the harsh reality faced by people of color across the nation, who are often subjected to excessive force or fatal confrontations at the hands of white officers, even when no crime has been committed.