‘Wait, That Dude is 80?’: ‘Blue Bloods’ Actor Tom Selleck’s ‘Rugged’ Look in New Photos Has Fans in a Frenzy

“Blue Bloods” star Tom Selleck has people doing a double take after photos of the 80-year-old actor circulating online.

Selleck celebrated his birthday on January 29 eating dinner with loved ones at Tuscany il Ristorante in Thousand Oaks, Califonia.

According to The Daily Mail, he was joined by his 67-year-old wife, Jillie Mack, his 36-year-old daughter Hannah, and other people he holds dear.

Actor Tom Selleck, best known for his roles in “Magnum P.I.” and “Blue Bloods,” celebrates his 80th birthday. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Photographers captured Selleck in denim jeans, a red button shirt, and a tan-colored blazer. as he was leaving the restaurant after closing hours with the rest of his group. He rocked his signature dark hair and a salt and pepper goatee.

The “Magnum, P.I.” star was spotted earlier in the day picking up lunch from a McDonald’s drive-thru by himself.

Daily Mail commenters shared their reactions to Selleck’s birthday outing, with many of his diehard fans taking notice of his appearance.

Actor Tom Selleck spotted on his 80th birthday with his wife, fellow actress Jillie Mack. (Photos: @TheDailyMail; BackGrid)

“If I look half as good as Tom at his age, I am winning at life! Happy 80th Birthday!” one fan wrote. Another reply read, “He looks fantastic for 80. He looks 60.”

A third person commented, “In these photos, he could easily be a 65-year-old man. Anyone who could keep the rigorous filming schedule he has had for ‘Blue Bloods’ is one strong 80-year-old!”

Tom Selleck celebrates his 80th birthday solo at McDonald’s drive-thru before joining family for swanky dinner https://t.co/V0kfhYPYoy pic.twitter.com/q0mYqzphgB — New York Post (@nypost) January 31, 2025

“Wait, that dude is 80? Good grief he looks GREAT. Super handsome!” one commenter stated. Likewise, another comment read, “He looks great. Happy he’s healthy and still doing what he loves.”

The praise continued with a smitten poster writing, “he looks well for his age.” Yet another fan typed, “I loved ‘Magnum, P.I.’ as a kid back in the 80s. He still looks fab for a man of his years.”

Another exclaimed, “Still looks rugged!”

80 Candles 🎂 today for TOM SELLECK



MAGNUM, P.I. (1980-88)



pic.twitter.com/1ovXslmWez — Michael Warburton (@TheMonologist) January 29, 2025

Selleck scored his big break by playing the lead role in the “Magnum, P.I.” television series which aired for eight seasons on CBS from 1980 to 1988.

The Television Academy nominated Selleck four times for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for his work in “Magnum, P.I.” He won that Emmy Award category in 1984.

In addition, Selleck earned Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie (“Jesse Stone: Sea Change”) in 2007 and Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series (“Friends”) in 2000.

Hallmark Channel cast Selleck as the title character in the “Jesse Stone” television movie franchise. There have been nine “Jesse Stone” installments between 2006 and 2015.

Selleck also famously portrayed New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan in “Blue Bloods.” The CBS crime drama debuted in September 2010 and came to an end in December 2024.

“I don’t know where my next job will take me,” Selleck told Parade last December. “People ask, ‘What do you want to do next?’ I’m not sure. I don’t want to do Frank Reagan II.”

In the interview, Selleck discussed having family time with his wife, daughter, and siblings during the holiday season. He was also asked if he had special plans for his then-upcoming 80th birthday.

“None whatsoever. I’m trying not to count,” Seleck answered. “I stopped celebrating birthdays a while back. I intend to keep working.”

He continued, “I’ll probably have dinner with maybe my brother and my sister and Jillie, just go out to dinner, kind of be quiet, and not make a big deal of it.”

Selleck and Jillie’s romantic relationship began in 1983. They married on Aug. 7, 1987. Their only daughter, Hannah, was born on Dec. 16, 1988.

It turns out their walk down the aisle almost did not happen because the lovebirds forgot their marriage license before the secret ceremony at a wedding chapel near Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

“That’s what I remember most about the wedding. And Reverend David saying I’ll sign the thing anyway,” Selleck explained to People in April 2024.

The Detriot-born entertainer recalled, “And he went all the way into Reno himself so we could have dinner and brought it back. So yeah, it was just an adventure. I wouldn’t trade it.”

Before her, the “Three Men and a Baby” actor was married to model Jacqueline Ray from 1971 to 1982. He adopted her son, Kevin Shepard, from a previous relationship. Ray also appeared in episodes of “Magnum, P.I.” in 1981 and 1983.