‘Leave Your Arms Out!’: Wisconsin SWAT Team Swarm Black Family’s Car with Infant Inside After Tailgater Allegedly Accused Them of Road Rage, Viral Video Shows

TikTokker @Mrs.Robinson shared harrowing footage of a recent encounter with Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, police she said was prompted by a 911 call from a random motorist claiming her father brandished a gun at an intersection in a fit of road rage.

The video shows squad cars surrounding the vehicle. Sitting in the back seat, @Mrs.Robinson, in a nervous tone, exclaims, “They have their guns pointed at us!”

Her father, Herbert Haywood Sr., is briefly seen outside the car being questioned by police. Twelve officers had responded to the scene.

Video screenshots show police cars surrounding the vehicle and an older man walking backward by the car. (Photos: TikTok/Mrs.Robinson)

His daughter, increasingly frantic, breaks down in tears.

Her mother, Beverly Hawyood, sitting in the front seat, tries to comfort her.

“Honey, I don’t know. I don’t know what this is,” she said.

“Why are they pointing guns at my dad?” the daughter screams. Her 1-year-old baby begins crying, adding to a chaotic situation.

“What are they doing? What is going on right now?” the daughter asks.

Beverly Haywood is then heard yelling to her husband, clearly concerned: “Leave your arms out!”

From the back seat, the daughter explains that her father had pulled over to the side of the road, thinking an ambulance was behind them and trying to pass.

Instead, they found themselves surrounded by police, including the Fond du Lac SWAT unit.

“The roads are blocked off,” she said, her panic rising, her voice raised.

“Can somebody talk to us, please?” she implores as the video ends.

Their fears are based on the Black experience. Research has shown Black men are three times as likely to be shot by police than white people.

Even routine traffic stops can lead to tragedy.

In 2021, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police were attempting to arrest 20-year-old Daunte Wright on an outstanding warrant when Officer Kimberly Potter shot him at close range. Officials said Potter mistakenly used her gun instead of her Taser. Wright died at the scene.

A year later, 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya was shot dead after being wrestled to the ground by a Grand Rapids, Michigan, police officer who had wrestled him to the ground. After Lyoya allegedly grabbed the officer’s Taser, there was a brief tussle. The officer’s body cam then goes black, but cell phone video captures Lyoya being shot and killed by the officer.

Fortunately, no one died in the Wisconsin incident, which occurred on Dec. 5. In a video posted the following day, @Mrs.Robinson writes in the caption, “Just because nobody died, doesn’t make it less wrong. This isn’t over whatsoever.”

In the second video, she’s now alone in the car with her baby. Her mother, summoned outside the vehicle to talk, can be heard engaging in an animated conversation with officers.

“Why are they handcuffing my mom now? What is happening?” she said, crying. “I’m so scared.”

Officers eventually ask her to exit the vehicle.

She does, reluctantly, holding her baby in her arms.

Police do a quick body search and escort her into the back of a squad car.

In a second follow-up video, @Mrs.Robinson’s sister can be heard telling police she is there to pick up the baby.

“Why do you have my mom and dad in the back of your car,” the sister says. “What is wrong with ya’ll? This is why people don’t trust ya’ll, or call you for nothing.”

She is eventually released, along with her parents. No arrests were made.

In an update posted Dec. 10, @Mrs.Robinson said “an outside source” told her a person who she alleges was tailgating the family in a pickup truck called police to report a road rage incident. He claimed the father had gotten out of his vehicle at a nearby intersection brandishing a gun, which the daughter denies.

Fond du Lac police confirmed, through an open records request, that the source was correct, that Haywood Sr. was accused of stopping his orange Kia Sorrento and pulling out a handgun. After spotting the vehicle matching the description that was called to 911, police performed a “high-risk stop,” securing all possible avenues for a getaway.

Haywood Sr. had his gun in his holster and informed police there was another gun in the vehicle. It was found in his wife’s purse, which would seem to explain why she was pulled from the vehicle and questioned.

Fond du Lac police ended the investigation once they discovered the department had a “potential conflict of interest” with the occupants of the vehicle, presumably the Haywoods. The case was turned over to North Fond du Lac police.

Atlanta Black Star has reached out to investigators to check the status of the case.

“This is still ongoing. We’re going to continue to fight this,” @Mrs.Robinson says. “Wisconsin has a thing where they like to sweep things under the rug and act like it never happened. And this happened.”

While some wondered whether @Mrs.Robinson’s video told the whole story, viewers were largely sympathetic.

