‘What She Did Was Wrong!’: Parents Outraged After Video Shows Day Care Worker Placing Their 4-Year-Old Son In Trash Can and Police Refuse to Make Arrest

In disturbing footage from an Illinois daycare, a worker is seen dragging a 4-year-old boy to a trash can and stuffing him inside it as his young classmates watch.

Four-year-old Grayson told his mother, Monica Forte, what had transpired on Jan. 13 at the Homewood Learning Lab when she picked him up that same day. He was punished because he didn’t want to take a nap.

A childcare worker placed Justin Barnes and Monica Forte’s 4-year-old son in a trash can. (Photos: YouTube screenshot)

Forte returned to the day care with her husband, Justin Barnes. They confronted the worker, who, the parents said, told them it was a joke. And while the Homewood Learning Lab fired the employee and another who “failed to intervene,” the parents said several other staff members allegedly witnessed the incident and did nothing to stop it. Nor did they report it after it occurred.

If not for their son, Forte said it’s likely they would’ve never heard about it.

“My first thing was, of course, I’m crying,” Forte told ABC 7 in Chicago after she watched the footage for the first time. “And I immediately went to the police station.”

But the Village of Homewood Police Department told the parents there was nothing they could do, as Grayson had sustained no physical injuries.

Grayson and his 2-year-old brother had been going to the Learning Lab for two years. Needless to say, their parents are looking for a new day care.

“If you work with kids, I mean, you have to learn,” Forte told ABC 7. “They should know how to de-escalate these certain situations when they don’t want to take a nap.”

In a statement sent to ABC 7, The Learning Lab said, “We tried to work cooperatively and transparently with the family. We are working with our licensing agency, DCFS and the Homewood police. We have shared additional information we became aware of yesterday because we believe it warranted further investigation and possible action against the person who did this.”

Forte and Barnes are considering legal action against the day care. They say they are worried about the humiliation he experienced and what impact that will have on his general well-being.

“We just want to, you know, make sure that Grayson is aware that the situation that happened, that, you know, the helper, what she did was wrong,” Barnes told ABC 7. “What he did, he did nothing wrong.”

“It was just way worse than I could imagine,” he continued. “I’m worried about what he feels.