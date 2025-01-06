‘Hope She’s Ok’: Fans Worry for Kathy Bates’ Health as Actress Seen ‘Shaking’ and Needing Help to Stand

Kathy Bates’ appearance at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5 left some viewers worried about the 76-year-old actress following her 100-pound weight loss over the past seven years.

The “Matlock” star attended the ceremony held at The Beverly Hilton in the Los Angeles area as a nominee in the Best Actress in a Television Series – Drame category and also walked the event’s red carpet.

Later in the night, she and “Hamilton” actor Anthony Ramos presented the Golden Globe Award nominees for Best Supporting Actress – Television.

Kathy Bates has fans worried about her health after making a television appearance. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

As photos and videos of Bates from the Golden Globes made their way to the internet, many social media users focused on her dramatic weight loss and expressed concerns about her health.

“Hope Kathy Bates is ok… Did anyone else notice that her entire body was shaking & she had to hold onto her co-presenter to steady herself?” someone on Twitter asked.

A similar tweet read, “Is Kathy Bates shaking? Hope she’s ok health-wise.” There were also comments about Bates using a weight-loss drug.

“I think Kathy Bates looked better before she started abusing Ozempic,” one X user declared.

Bates has admitted to taking Ozempic, the weight loss drug prescribed for diabetes patients, but the Southern Methodist University graduate also claimed she lost 80 of the 100 lbs through lifestyle and diet changes.

“There’s been a lot of talk, ‘Oh, she’s done this on Ozempic,’” Bates stated in an interview with People in Oct. 2024.

The Academy Award winner continued, “I have to impress upon people out there that this was hard work for me. But I was absolutely determined that I wasn’t gonna gain the weight back.”

Bates explained that diabetes runs in her family and the predisposed health condition “terrified” her. “It just scared me straight,” she admitted.

In addition, “The Family That Preys” star was diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer in 2003 and breast cancer in 2012. She also revealed a lymphedema diagnosis in 2014.

Kathy Bates ❤️ at the Golden Globes 2025: Red Carpet pic.twitter.com/k4pPoYBfml — Lori Monroe ® 💋 🌹 (@LorelinaBeauty) January 6, 2025

Despite her medical setbacks, Bates continued to work in Hollywood. She took on the lead television role of Madeline “Matty” Matlock on the rebooted CBS crime drama in 2024.

Bates shocked the industry when she announced that “Matlock” would be her “last dance” during a September 2024 interview with The New York Times.

A month later, Bates suggested the speculation about her pending retirement was overblown during her sitdown with People.

“What I meant was, how can it get any better? And I don’t want it to end. And I love it so much,” the Memphis native explained.

When Bates does walk away from show business permanently, she will leave behind an impressive legacy in the acting world.

She won an Oscar for Best Actress in 1991 for her scene-stealing turn as Annie Wilkes in the psychological horror thriller “Misery.”

Furthermore, the acting veteran has two Primetime Emmy Awards for her guest role on the “Two and a Half Men” sitcom and a supporting role on the “American Horror Story: Coven” series.

Bates previously won a Golden Globe for “Misery” in 1991 and “The Late Shift” in 1997. She lost the 2025 Golden Globe Award for Best Actress to “Shōgun” actress Anna Sawai.

Kathy Bates ripping her acceptance speech after losing at the #GoldenGlobes 🤭💀❤️ pic.twitter.com/xuapCahyvQ — Deadline (@DEADLINE) January 6, 2025

The co-star of box office hits such as “Titanic” and “The Blind Side” also made headlines following the Golden Globes for her reaction to Sawai’s victory.

After presenters Colman Domingo and Salma Hayek read Sawai’s name on the broadcast, cameras caught Bates ripping a piece of paper she had in her hands.

“Thank you to the voters for voting for me, even though I would vote for Kathy Bates any day,” Sawai stated on stage during her acceptance speech.

Presumably, Bates tore up the prepared acceptance speech she wanted to read on stage if she had won the Best Actress award for her role in “Matlock,” which has been renewed for a second season at CBS, according to Variety.

Bates could still have a chance to take home the honor at next year’s Golden Globes.