‘Highly Inappropriate’: NFL Star Jalen Ramsey Slammed for Having His Small Daughters Throw Up ‘Obscene’ Hand Gestures In Photo

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey has proved once again that not all people in the limelight need to be considered role models because they can catch a ball.

On Wednesday, Jan. 1, Ramsey kicked off the year by posting an image of himself lounging on a couch with his three daughters: Breelyn, 6, Brooklyn, 5, and Joonie, 3.

Miami Dolphins player Jalen Ramsey faces backlash over viral photo of him and his daughters. (Photo: @jalenramsey/Instagram)

Ordinarily, celebs post adorable holiday flicks of their daughters in fancy dresses. Not Ramsey, He shared an image with a message that many found unbefitting for little ladies.

“It’s all love if you got love in ya heart but [middle finger emoji] to the haters all year. We only want positivity round here,” read the caption of his post on X.

What was shocking was the attached photograph showing Ramsey with his arms around his three princesses as they all flipped the camera the bird. The sight was just too much for many on social media. Perhaps anticipating that, the former Jacksonville Jaguars player limited the ability for people to comment directly on the post.

That didn’t stop people from giving him a piece of their minds.

“Having children throw up obscene gestures is some bozo behavior,” one X user commented.

Having children throw up obscene gestures is some bozo behavior. https://t.co/LBdkVKX4Eu — 𓃶¹ 𝔍!̴𝔤𝔤𝔶 (@JudusMaximus) January 1, 2025

Someone else wrote, “I love Jalen as a player, but you gotta do better than this as a parent bro.”

A third comment read, “Bad parenting. My daughter would get spanked if she did stuff like that.”

One other wrote, “Some Fathers just don’t know how to parent. Disgusting showcasing this behavior on grooming the next generation. So sad.”

Some fans claimed it wasn’t “a big deal” nor was it “that serious,” but many failed to agree.

One person said, “Couldn’t disagree more my man. Seeing a 2 year old flipping the bird at another kid demonstrates what a douche bag of a Father Ramsey is, setting the example for a Social media picture.”

Another said, “Yes highly inappropriate.”

Couldn't disagree more my man.



Seeing a 2 year old flipping the bird at another kid demonstrates what a douche bag of a Father Ramsey is, setting the example for a Social media picture — NYJD-16 (@nyjetsdan16) January 2, 2025

Ramsey is not the first football player to be labeled a bad dad. In 2016, former Atlanta Falcons player Andre Rison spoke out against the label following criticism of his nonpayment of child support and his smoking weed at the home where his high school senior son also resided. He felt compelled to set the record straight for those on the outside judging.

“He lives under my roof. I take care of him. I coach his football team. … We’ve become the best of friends,” Rison said in an interview with the Free Press.

He continued, “I’m just tired. Here I am, being looked at like a hardcore criminal. … I’m trying to do the right thing. My mistake was made years ago, and I’m still under this microscope. It’s very frustrating.”

While Ramsey may not be viewed as Dad of the Year, many can’t deny his amazing skills on the field and how much of an asset he is to his team. Only in his second season with Miami, last September he signed a $72.3 million contract extension through 2028.

According to CBS News, the deal that will pay the former Los Angeles Rams player a whopping $24.1 million per year makes him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

However, the 30-year-old appears to be a man of principles.

When he could have easily signed a big endorsement deal with Nike or Adidas, he opted to throw his image and likeness behind a virtually tiny tot in the sneaker biz, FCTRY Lab, co-owned by former Adidas and Yeezy employee Omar Bailey, Sports Illustrated reported in 2023.

Also, back in 2018, when the Black Lives Matter movement seeped into the NFL, and players like Colin Kaepernick lost their jobs for protesting, Ramsey, linebacker Telvin Smith, and running backs Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon, refused to come out of the locker room until the national anthem was finished playing — hoping to protest systemic racism to viewers and fans.

As a proud father, Ramsey often shares heartwarming glimpses of his daughters engaged in wholesome activities on social media.

The mother of his eldest two daughters is Breanna Tate, a former track star at Ole Miss and sister to ex-NFL receiver Golden Tate, as reported by the Palm Beach Post. However, details about the mother of Ramsey’s youngest daughter remain largely unknown.

Neither woman has spoken out publicly about the middle finger uproar.