‘Is He Drunk, High, or Just Stupid?’: Donald Trump Jr. Faces Outrage Over Slurred Speech and ‘Intoxicated’ Behavior

A Donald Trump Jr. interview has gained widespread online criticism after he appeared a little incoherent during his remarks, causing viewers to speculate that he was potentially intoxicated.

A resurfaced clip of Donny Jr.’s Nov. 17 interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” with host Maria Bartiromo went viral after the businessman and executive vice president of the Trump Organization seemed to have delayed his responses and slurred his words.

Bartiromo was questioning the oldest of the Trump children about the viability of some of his father’s cabinet nominees, and Trump Jr. seemed to have trouble getting his words out, some social media users claimed.

Donald Trump Jr. speaks to media at a rally for his father, Republican Presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump on February 23, 2024 in Charleston, South Carolina. South Carolina holds its Republican primary on February 24. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

One user shared the video in a post on X and wrote: “Wow. A seemingly intoxicated Donald Trump Jr. can’t get his words out and gets our nation’s capitol wrong by calling it ‘Washington, T.C.’ Is he drunk, high, or just stupid?”

Several X users agreed it was possibly “all of the above” that had Trump Jr. in a discombobulated state, and another user jumped in with the reminder that he’s also his father’s son. “He’s drunk, high, stupid, & a liar like his father,” said the commenter.

He's drunk, high, stupid, & a liar like his father. — Proudly Blue (@JohnLukeSam1) December 26, 2024

Another X user chimed in with, “If he were driving, this would be right about the time where the police officer asked him to step out of the car…”

This user had a heart with a side of shade. “Give him a break. He’s an insecure man/boy. He doesn’t know who he is or how he’s supposed to act. He does need help, but he has got to ask for it. He can ask his cousin, who is a good therapist.”

“I’d like to see a drug test on him. Bet charges for having a firearm while using illegal substances would be a problem for him,” expressed another critic.

This isn’t the first time that Trump Jr.’s on-camera state has left viewers questioning if he was under the influence.

In October 2023, Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch News shared the clip from Trump Jr.’s podcast, “Triggered with Donald Trump Jr.”

“The speech is rapidly deteriorating as the show goes on,” Filipkowski shared on his X post.

In the clip, Trump Jr. attempts to say, “The high interest rates, combatting inflation, have made homeownership impossible for many Americans.”

Trump Jr.’s inability to complete a cohesive sentence, along with the word-slurring and over-animated hand movements, sparked speculation of alcohol, illegal substance and prescription drug abuse.

‘Pretty clear he is using to much ‘upper’ chemicals. Brain is spazzing so fast him mouth can’t keep up,” said one X user.

Pretty clear he is using to much "upper" chemicals. Brain is spazzing so fast him mouth can't keep up. — Old Wise Crone (@oldwisecrone) October 17, 2023 Tweet courtesy of @oldwisecrone

This person gave a possible diagnosis, “Cocaine numbing the larynx is causing that slurring.” Another joked, “I only watched this clip once and I’ve already failed two drug tests at work.”

This follower did a quick compare and contrast between Trump Jr. and President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, who, despite scrutiny, has been open about his past substance abuse.

Like father like son…. https://t.co/zW5UZRl5io — Great White North 🍁 (@MadeInCanada_eh) October 17, 2023

“Let’s get this straight—Hunter Biden has legal issues cuz he bought a gun & didn’t disclose that he was an addict, but Jr, frequently high as a kite for the world to see, has multiple guns Hunter dealt with his addiction, Jr seems to get a pass on his.”

Once again, the “like father, like son” statement made perfect sense, as this user shared a clip of Donald Trump slurring his words, heavily sweating and stammering his way through a speech. Evidently, the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree.