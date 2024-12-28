‘Sounds Like a Klan Initiation’: North Carolina Man Who Ambushed Woman Walking Home and Lit Her on Fire Is Arrested Two Weeks Later as Many Speculated Attack Was Racially Motivated

A young woman in North Carolina sustained severe burn injuries earlier this month after someone ambushed her from behind, doused her body in a flammable substance, then set her on fire.

Family members said 20-year-old Ashanti Downey was walking home from an errand to the Dollar Tree store when she was attacked.

“We were told that she was leaving a grocery store and an unidentified male came up to her and doused gasoline on her and lit a cigarette and flicked it on her,” Downey’s mother Donecia Davis told WRAL.

Authorities are accusing Jami Griffin (right) of intentionally setting fire to Ashanti Downey (left) was doused as she was walking home from the store and then set on fire. (Photos: WRAL Screenshots)

Authorities say the incident happened on Dec. 16 shortly before 7 p.m. Downey was taken to a local hospital that evening to be treated for second and third-degree burns on the right side of her body.

She had to undergo treatment at a local burn center and was reported to be in critical, but stable condition.

“How could they do this to my baby?” Davis said. “You didn’t have to do this to her.”

Harris County Sheriff Wayne Coats said investigators are completely perplexed by the crime.

“It’s just a nightmare for this family,” Coats said. “We’re mystified by what’s happened.”

While investigators work to determine a motive for the attack, an arrest has been made. On Friday, 23-year-old Jami Raiziah Griffin was arrested and charged him with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault on a female.

The sheriff suggests this might not be a random or indiscriminate attack.

“It could have been domestic-related,” Coats said. “It could have been a gang initiation.”

News of the disturbing act shocked readers, many of whom questioned the sheriff’s early assessment of the crime.

“Gang initiation?? NO GANG DOES THAT wtf,” one Instagram user commented.

“Gang initiation??!?? This SHerif needs to be investigated!!! This ain’t got nothing to do with that !! Sound mad sus !!” another person wrote.

Many believed the sheriff was downplaying the potential of a racial attack. “I’m from NC… if this were Durham, we would guess gangs… maybe!, but Sanford?!?! Race could definitely be a driver…”

One person speculated, “Sounds like a Klan initiation to me.”

Others were shocked at the depravity of the incident. “What the hell is wrong with people!”

Downey’s mother set up a GoFundMe to help pay for her daughter’s medical expenses. She shared that the attack happened just weeks before her daughter’s 21st birthday on New Year’s Day and left her daughter with third-degree burns on more than 70% of her body.

“My daughter will be celebrating her 21st birthday on January 1, 2025, and due to the hatred of an individual or individuals, her life will be forever changed,” Davis wrote on the GoFundMe page. “No parent should have to see their child in the condition my daughter is in. I am making her my top priority and have been by her side at the hospital since this incident occurred.”

The funds raised for Downey’s medical bills will reportedly pay for current and future surgeries, ongoing treatment, and rehab. As of Friday, Dec. 27, the GoFundMe has surpassed its current $75,000 goal to raise over $82,000.

Authorities say no witnesses have been located, but they encourage anyone with information on the attack to contact detectives at 910-893-0151, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at 910-893-9111, the Tip Line at 910-893-0300, or submit a tip at P3Tips.com.

“I’m hearing, someone tell the truth. You saw it,” Davis said.