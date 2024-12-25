‘Looking Like a Million Bucks’: Michael Vick’s Wife Has Fans Talking About Her Outfit After Popping Out at His Norfolk State Introduction

When former NFL player Michael Vick was officially introduced as the new head coach of the Norfolk State Spartans football team, fans celebrated a fresh chapter for the storied HBCU program.

However, it wasn’t just Vick’s new position that had people talking — it was his wife, Kijafa Vick, who turned heads with her all-black look at the press conference Monday.

Michael Vick accepts his role at Norfolk University and his wife, Kijafa Vick, becomes the center of attention. (Photo: kijafa/Instagram)

Kijafa, 43, arrived in a black leather ensemble completely dotted with pearls, a look that aimed to balance her sense of edge and elegance.

As the Spartans unveiled their new coach, it was clear that Kijafa wasn’t just there to support her husband — she was making her own statement.

Her carefully chosen outfit quickly became a hot topic among fans and attendees, stealing some of the spotlight from Michael’s big day.

Sports Illustrated devoted an entire article to it, titled, “Michael Vick’s wife Kijafa upstages his big Norfolk State day with eye-popping fit.”

But few people thought anything was wrong with her ’fit, with one more saying on a Newsbreak posting of the article, “I’m 70 female Dark and lovely and I love seeing my young sisters looking like a million bucks.”

She then added, “Clean well dressed smiling and making our race look good. I’m proud of Michael …my husband and I will go to Norfolk for a game…we must support decent folks.”

Michael VIck’s wife Kijafa Vick sported a stunning black leather and pearl outfit to his induction ceremony at NSU. (Photo: @kijafa/Instagram)

Another said, “I’m extremely happy for the BOTH of them she’s definitely got the looks and Mike I’m proud of you Soul Brother do your thing.”

One tweet even gave props to the school for gifting the public with the photograph of the two together, “Mrs. Kijafa Vick while y’all (we) are ogling that pic Norfolk State gifted us.”

The Vicks’ return to Virginia carries a deep significance. Michael, a native of Newport News, first rose to fame as a standout quarterback for the Virginia Tech Hokies before his 13-year NFL career with teams like the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, he takes the helm of a Norfolk State team that’s looking to improve on a challenging 4-8 season.

Norfolk State Coach Michael Vick and his wife Kijafa Vick during introductory press conference

Thx-Mike pic.twitter.com/cO13FoGxXI — HBCU Premier Sports & More (@HBCUSports1) December 23, 2024

While Michael sported his green and gold coaching uniform with pride, Kijafa humorously admitted she’s not the biggest fan of the Spartans’ team colors. She’s a Hampton Pirate, and while most people know of the epic “Real H-U” rivalry with Howard University, because the two Virginia schools are so close in proximity her alma mater is super competitive with Norfolk University.

According to Sports Illustrated, Vick’s wife took to her IG Live after the ceremony, saying, “It’s forever blue and white. Forever!”

After rolling her eyes, she quipped, “It’s still my HBCU family, so I’m proud. Norfolk State we here, baby. We here!”

Kijafa isn’t just Michael Vick’s better half and cheerleader. She’s a force to be reckoned with.

The executive producer and entrepreneur has built an impressive portfolio, including “The Michael Vick Project,” a 2010 BET docuseries chronicling Michael’s redemption, and VH1’s “Baller Wives,” offering a glimpse into NFL families.

Her latest endeavor? Executive producing ”Evolution of the Black Quarterback,” a 2024 Amazon Prime documentary highlighting Black quarterbacks’ contributions to football, according to IMDB.

The Vicks’ love story began in 2002, culminating in their 2012 marriage. They’ve since raised three kids: Jada, 20, London, 17, and Michael Jr., 7.

Michael Vick his wife Kijafa, daughters Jada and London, sons Mitez and Michael Jr pic.twitter.com/ummdCBCsiY — itsOnlyENTERTAINMENT (@itsOnlyENT) December 21, 2024

In his autobiography, Michael doted on his wife, writing, “There are certain people in your life you never want to part ways with. And she’s the one I never want to part ways with,” according to a June 2024 issue of Essence.

As Michael starts his coaching chapter at Norfolk State, Kijafa’s star power is sure to shine on the sidelines. Whether showcasing her bold style, juggling business ventures or simply riding with her man, she’s an undeniable MVP.

Spartans fans can expect her signature charisma, even if she is rocking her Hamptonian blue and white, proving she’s as captivating off the field as Michael was on it.