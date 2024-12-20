‘If Any Happens to Me!’: Black Woman Goes Live on Facebook to Plead for Help After White Missouri Cop with History of Abuse and Killings Detains Her in Walmart

Bermeeka Mitchell was still in handcuffs when the Black woman managed to go on Facebook Live to plead for help against the white Missouri cop who had falsely detained her for recording an arrest inside a Walmart.

“If something happens to me, please look at the Walmart surveillance camera at the officer that arrested me,” she said from the security room inside Walmart, where she had been detained by a Kansas City police officer named Blayne Newton.

“If he did that in public, I am scared of what’s going to happen when they take me to jail.”

Bermeeka Mitchell was awarded a $65,000 settlement over an unlawful detainment where she was recording police arresting another woman inside a Missouri Walmart. (Photo: Facebook and Walmart Security Video)

Turns out, she had reason to be afraid because Newton has a history of abusing and killing Black people, only to remain a cop and continue his abuse.

Earlier this week, Mitchell’s attorney announced she had been awarded a $65,000 settlement over her unlawful detainment.

“You just think of the amount of officers that go their entire career and don’t discharge their firearm and the number of officers who go their entire career who don’t kill anyone,” Mitchell’s attorney, John Picerno, told Fox 4.

“Here you have an officer who has admittedly shot and killed three people.”

Newton, 28, who has been described as a “serial killer” by the Kansas City Law Enforcement Accountability Project, remains on the force and the Kansas City Police Department has mentioned no plan to discipline him for his abusive behavior.

Not only has he shot and killed three people since he was hired in 2017, he has planted his knee on the back of a Black women who was in her ninth month of pregnancy, pressing her stomach to the ground. He was also one of three cops who tasered a Black teenage boy, resulting in a $325,000 settlement.

“Somebody has to police the police and apparently its not KCPD who is going to police their own employees,” Picerno told Fox 4.

The Detainment

When Mitchell pulled into the parking lot of the Walmart on Sept. 11, 2022, to buy presents for her grandchildren, she noticed police arresting a Black woman whom they had accused of shoplifting.

Mitchell began live streaming to Facebook from the parking lot, telling her viewers she was not sure what was happening but was exercising her right to document police activity in public. When the cops escorted the other woman back into the store, Mitchell followed inside the store while still recording.

That was when a man in plainclothes who never identified himself told her to stop recording because it was “private property” and that she would be arrested for trespassing if she did not, her claim states.

But Mitchell refused to stop recording and refused to leave the store, thinking he was some random shopper when he was, in fact, a Walmart security guard.

The security guard then walked back outside to beckon Newton, who followed him into the store and grabbed Mitchell by her wrists to handcuff her. He then took her phone and turned off her livestream.

A Walmart security video shows the cop walking Mitchell into the security room with his arm underneath Mitchell’s left arm, forcing it upward.

Mitchell managed to begin another livestream inside the security room while police were interrogating the other woman who had been accused of shoplifting.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” she said in the video. “They said I was trespassing. I’m in handcuffs and they’re real tight, chest hurt and everything.”

And she repeatedly expressed fear over Newton’s aggressive actions.

“If something happens to me, that officer who arrested me, please investigate him,” she said. “I am scared.”

Moments later, Newton walks up to her and snatches her phone to turn off her livestream as she says, “don’t take my phone.”

Newton then released her with no charges after making her agree to “not make a scene” upon leaving the store, according to the lawsuit.

Mitchell filed a complaint with Kansas City’s Office of Community Complaints, which sustained her allegations of excessive force, according to a May 2023 letter.

Mitchell filed her lawsuit in February 2024, accusing Newton of assault, battery and false imprisonment, claiming his actions left her traumatized with injuries to her foot, shoulder, back, wrists and arms.

The Kansas City Police Department dished out $6.8 million in settlements from February 2023 to February 2024, according to the Kansas City Star. Newton is listed as a defendant in at least one federal lawsuit that remains pending.