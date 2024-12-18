‘Trump Without His Weave!’: Donald Trump Clowned After Ditching His Signature ‘Wig’ to Debut Strange New Hairstyle 

Donald Trump, 78, is known internationally for his brash politics, business branding, and uniquely combed-over hairstyle. But these days the president-elect is rocking a new hairdo.

On Dec. 17, the Republican politician showed off a brand new look at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to Newsweek.

A 21-second video circulating on X shows Trump walking through his private property with what appears to be a shorter haircut.

President-Elect Donald Trump is facing ridicule online after it appears the MAGA leader changed his infamous hairstyle. (Photo: realdonaldtrump/Instagram)

Other social media users reacted to the MAGA leader’s different look, including many who asked, “What did they do to his hair?” and “No orange spray tan left?”

“He looks like an old white woman,” another comment read. A third person compared Trump to his billionaire backer Elon Musk, posting, “Is that an Elon cut wtf!”

“Barron told him to get the low taper… I hate this mf bro,” someone tweeted, referring to the president-elect’s 18-year-old son Barron Trump.

A like-minded individual joked, “Bro got a low taper fade.” Yet another X poster suggested, “I think it’s just hat hair lol.”

More continued with hair jokes writing, “He forgot his wig?” and “Oh look at that, Trump without his weave!”

Another critic wrote, “Honestly, the haircut’s the least of his problems. Maybe if he focused more on policies rather than his looks, we’d actually get somewhere.”

Trump is returning to the White House for a second non-consecutive term as president. The former host of “The Apprentice” reality television show will be inaugurated into office on Jan. 20, 2025.

On Nov. 5, Trump defeated Vice-President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election by securing 312 Electoral College votes to Harris’ 226 Electoral College votes.

Trump also won the popular vote by a 77,266,801 votes (49.9%) margin to 74,981,313 votes (48.4%). Previously, the incoming POTUS won the 2016 election against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Current Democratic President Joe Biden prevented Trump from winning back-to-back elections in the COVID-19-stricken 2020. Trump previously lost the popular vote to Clinton and Biden, respectively.

Trump is already facing criticism for supposedly backtracking on his campaign promise to lower grocery prices. The cost of food became a major talking point during the 2024 election season.

At an August press conference at his Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey, the University of Pennsylvania graduate pledged, “When I win, I will immediately bring prices down, starting on day one.”

However, in a recent interview with Time magazine, Trump said about the price of groceries, “I’d like to bring them down. It’s hard to bring things down once they’re up.”

Time’s 2024 Person of the Year continued, “You know, it’s very hard. But I think that they will. I think that energy is going to bring them down.”

Trump did pick up a big win in a legal battle with ABC News when the network’s news division settled a federal defamation lawsuit filed by the polarizing politician.

In 2023, Trump was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll. A jury ordered him to pay her $5 million. In a second 2024 case, Carroll won $83.3 million for additional defamation claims.

Journalist George Stephanopoulos was accused of defaming Trump when the “This Week” anchor incorrectly stated that a jury found Trump civilly liable for raping Carroll. Sexual assault and rape are not defined the same legally.

ABC News agreed to pay $15 million toward Trump’s presidential library. The network will also pay $1 million in legal fees to Trump’s attorney Alejandro Briton’s law firm.

Trump has threatened to sue other news outlets and most recently filed against the Des Moines Register newspaper, its parent company and its former pollster, regarding a poll that predicted Kamala Harris would win Iowa over him during the presidential election in November.

Renowned pollster J. Ann Selzer published a poll days before that suggested Trump would lose to Kamala by a few points.

“In my opinion, it was fraud and it was election interference,” Trump stated during the Monday press conference.

Trump still won the election in Iowa with 13 points.