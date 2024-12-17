‘Just Evil’: New Jersey Teacher Accused of Taping 9-Year-Old Child’s Head to Desk for Nearly an Hour While Teacher’s Aide Watched and Did Nothing, Police Say

An elementary school teacher in New Jersey faces charges for allegedly taping a child’s head to a desk for nearly an hour and his teacher’s aide is accused of failing to intervene.

Todd Lewis, 57, was charged with one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. His classroom aide, 67-year-old Sallyn Scala, faces one count of fourth-degree abuse and neglect of children.

New Jersey teacher Todd Lewis, 57, (left) and his teacher’s aide Sallyn Scala, 67, (right) were arrested after Lewis allegedly taped a 9-year-old child’s head to a desk while Scala allegedly watched and never intervened. (Photos: Prompton Lakes Police)

Their arrests follow a complaint local detectives received on Oct. 31 accusing Lewis of placing masking tape on the back of a 9-year-old student’s neck, then attaching the tape to the child’s desk for 40 to 50 minutes. Authorities also learned Scala was in the room during the incident but never interfered to stop the abuse.

The incident reportedly happened on Oct. 30 at Lenox Hill Elementary School in Prompton Lakes, New Jersey.

Lewis appeared for judicial proceedings last week after being served a warrant for his arrest. He was granted a pre-trial release with special conditions that he be monitored and not have any contact with minor children, including the victim.

Prompton Lakes School Superintendent Paul Amoroso stated that Lewis and Scala have been placed on leave and are prohibited from the Lenox Hill school premises. Amoroso also assured parents that district officials are working closely with law enforcement.

“Measures have been taken so that the individuals will not have any access to the school premises,” Amoroso said in a statement to NorthJersey.com. “We trust the judicial process to address this matter appropriately and promptly.”

Lewis could face up to 10 years in jail if he’s convicted, while Scala could face up to 18 months.

News of the incident drew outrage from readers. “Just evil,” wrote one user .

Similar incidents of abuse committed by teachers have been reported elsewhere.

Earlier this year, two elementary school teachers in Ohio were arrested after duct-taping a 15-year-old boy with Down syndrome and autism to a chair. One of the teachers recorded a video of her, the other educator, and a classroom full of students taunting and laughing at the teen as he pleaded for help.

In Feb. 2023, it was reported that a teacher in Dallas, Texas, taped a 10-year-old student to a chair because he “wouldn’t be still.” The educator reportedly enlisted the help of students to help her bind the young boy and when she left the class unattended, a few students began hitting the child in the head. The school placed the teacher on leave and police launched an investigation into the incident.