‘Absolutely Not Fair’: Nevada Judge Claims Black Man Seen In Viral Courtroom Video Jumping Over Bench Made ‘Conscious Decision to Kill Me’ As Critics Say Prison Sentence Is ‘Excessive’

Earlier this year, a shocking courtroom video made the rounds on social media. A Las Vegas man dramatically leaped over a judge’s bench while being sentenced for a felony battery, which carried up to 48 months in jail. That one impulsive decision would add at least a quarter century onto Deobra Redden’s time behind bars.

On Dec. 11 another judge threw the book at the 31-year-old, giving him 26 to 65 years in prison for the attack.

Clark County District Court Deobra Redden swore at Judge Mary Kay Holthus as she handed down the sentence, then jumped over the bench and lunged at her. (Photos: YouTube screenshot/ABC News, Getty Images)

Already a three-time felon, Redden faced 13 new charges and ultimately pleaded “guilty but mentally ill to attempted murder,” reported KLAS-TV in Las Vegas. When Judge Susan Johnson handed down the sentence, she acknowledged Redden had “mental issues” but added that she believed he “knew the difference between right and wrong.”

Redden was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, according to his attorney, and his sister LaDonna Daniels told KLAS 8 News Now he was born with exposure to cocaine in his system.

“I’m not a bad person. I did not intend to kill,” he explained in a statement at his sentencing, describing symptoms of paranoia and audio and visual hallucinations going all the way back to childhood.

Now, the verdict is being judged in the court of public opinion. Many on social media are questioning the harshness of the sentence, given his mental health history.

“I do agree that Redden should serve time in prison while receiving mental evaluations but the Judge’s sentence seems extremely harsh for someone with his shortcomings. The System can sometimes do more harm than good when it comes to Mental illness which is clearly misinterpreted!” wrote one.

Others have pointed out that murderers and rapists often serve less time.

“Yeah, I’m normally one that says throw the book, but that seems excessive. There are murderers who have received less,” remarked another. Others chimed in on X, saying, “Well let’s be honest, this is a bit too much for jumping the judge. This can’t possibly be ok.”

“Absolutely not fair with the amount of time ! Rapist and child molesters get way less time. System is broken,” an X user said.

Moments before the January attack, Redden told the court he was “in a better place in my mind,” KSNV of Las Vegas reported. His attorney had argued for leniency due in part to his mental health history. District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus said, “I appreciate that but I think it’s time he got a taste of something else, because I just can’t with that history.”

In the courtroom clip, Redden can then be heard saying “F**K that, B**CH” before flying toward the judge and landing on her. Within seconds, a nearby law clerk pulled him off and a brawl ensued before he was finally restrained.

Holthus was injured but not hospitalized. She returned to work a few days later.

In his next court appearance, Redden appeared muzzled, chained, and handcuffed with protective mitts on his hands, sparking outrage online.

“This man has schizophrenia and was suffering a mental health episode and they chained him up like an animal. This picture hurts, it’s a painful reminder of the dehumanization of Black men. Deobra Redden should be getting HELP, not being f**king muzzled,” wrote one at the time.

His treatment stands in stark contrast to a similar case back in 2011 in Kentucky. The attacker, a white woman, lunged over the bench at a judge during sentencing and was given 120 days for contempt of court, almost four months more than her original sentence.

Redden’s lawyer made plea for leniency and argued for a concurrent sentence with his existing prison term.

“I’m not making excuses for my actions, but I’m saying I’m not a bad person and I know that I did not intend to kill Mary Kay Holthus,” he said at the hearing. “I know I cared about her well being.”

Johnson denied the request, saying it was symbolic of a larger attack.

“It was not just retaliation or an attack on Judge Holthus,” Johnson said, “It was also an attack on the judiciary.”

Wile Holthus did not speak at the hearing, the chief deputy district lawyer read a statement on her behalf, according to KLAS.

“He made a conscious decision to kill me and made every effort to succeed. If he had his way, he’d be facing a sentence of life without the possibility of parole for murder.”