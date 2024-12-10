‘It Could Have Been Fatal’: Unhinged Utah Man Crashes Vehicle Into Dealership Showroom After Sales Manager Refuses His Refund Request, Video Shows

Michael Murray told them he was going to do it.

The 35-year had returned to Tim Dahle Maza Southtowne in Sandy, Utah, Monday afternoon after discovering mechanical issues with the Subaru Outback he had purchased that same morning. He wanted his money back, telling management they had “sold him a lemon.”

They reminded Murray that the vehicle was sold “as is,” meaning they would not be refunding his money. Caveat emptor. Buyer beware.

A video screenshot shows a man crashing a car into the dealership in Sandy, Utah. (Photo: X/copiumx)

“Murray told the manager that since they are not giving his money back, he was going to drive his vehicle through the front doors,” the affidavit states

Around 4 p.m., Murray made good on that threat, plowing the SUV through the glass doors of the dealership and onto the showroom.

As one reader on X put it, “Dude busted in there like the Kool-Aid man.”

“Murray’s vehicle was completely inside the building,” said the affidavit for his arrest. “The front doors were now inside the building, there was glass shattered all around where Murray’s vehicle was and some pieces of the door and door frame had hit another vehicle that was in the showroom, causing damage to the side of that vehicle as well.”

Video of the incident shows Murray emerging from the car, yelling, “I warned you mother——s!” Or caveat this, depending on your interpretation.

Seven employees told officers they had to scurry out of the way to avoid being hit.

Aylin Hernandez, who works at the dealership, said she was grateful Monday was her day off.

“What would’ve happened?” she told Fox 13 in Salt Lake City. “Who knows — it could’ve been fatal.”

“He came back but with a rage… without thinking, he just acted out on rage,” Hernandez said.

Damage was estimated at around $10,000.

Murray was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and economic interruption.