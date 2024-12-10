‘Distinct Smell of Alcohol’: Tennessee GOP Lawmaker Falls Flat on Ground While Out Shopping, Leading to First Responders to Secret That Lands Him In Handcuffs and Viral Video

The leader of Tennessee’s Senate Republican caucus engaged in a series of allegedly bad decisions and even worse outcomes while on vacation on Georgia’s Golden Isles.

State Sen. Ken Yager, 77, was arrested on Dec. 3 in Jekyll Island on suspicions of a hit-and-run accident that happened earlier that same day. Police said he “admitted to being involved in a crash earlier” but told officers that he “did not know” officers had been on the way.

After fleeing the scene, Yager decided to stop for some gourmet groceries. It didn’t go well, as the lawmaker tripped and fell in the parking lot. He was being tended to by first responders when a Georgia state trooper noticed he was driving a Ford Edge with Tennessee license plates, which had been reported as the car involved in the alleged hit-and-run.

Tennessee state Sen. Ken Yager (Photos: Council of State Governments Southern Office, X/@MikeSington)

Troopers noticed two things when questioning Yager. They detected a “distinct smell of alcohol'” and a urine stain on his pants. Field sobriety tests were halted after officers worried Yager might hurt himself. Judging by his blood alcohol level (0.14 — nearly double the legal limit of 0.08), that concern was warranted.

Yager told police he had a couple of glasses of wine earlier in the day.

Republican Tennessee State Senator Ken Yager arrested for driving while intoxicated. Police confirm he urinated in his pants while taking the field sobriety test. (Video: WTVF/News Channel 5) pic.twitter.com/eJz48Y1efb — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 5, 2024

“An unfortunate incident happened last night. On the advice of my attorney, I cannot discuss the particulars at this time,” Yager said in a statement. “I am and will continue to cooperate fully with authorities to bring this incident to an appropriate conclusion.”

Bond was set at $1,500 for the hit and run charge and another $617.70 for the failure to stop and DUI charges.

Yager’s escapades could cost him plenty. Tennessee Senate ethics rules mandate Yager must resign his position as caucus chair if indicted.

He can also appeal within 10 days of his indictment to the Ethics Committee for a hearing on whether he can keep the position while the indictment is being pushed.

Yager began his career as a teacher, first as Roane County attorney and then its county executive, serving until 2006. That’s when he was elected to the state Senate, where he’s served ever since.

In 2021, Yager introduced legislation to permit a third Total Wine & More store to open, which would’ve made alcohol more accessible in Tennessee. Total Wine has been one of Yager’s more consistent contributors, according to the campaign finance watchdog.

He’s been a stalwart friend of the spirts industry. According to the legislative bill tracking platform FastDemocracy, Yager sponsored a bill that was signed into law in May permitting the sale and consumption of alcohol on certain commercial passenger buses.

In January 2023, Yager sponsored legislation that reduced the minimum number of days of incarceration from 25 to 17 a person charged with a second DUI offense had to serve before being allowed to participate in a substance abuse treatment program.

That bill was signed into law last April.