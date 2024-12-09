‘Anything Else?’: Oklahoma Teacher Allegedly Broke Boy’s Collarbone, Sat at Desk and Continued Working for 15 Minutes As the Middle School Student Cried on the Floor In Pain

For 15 minutes, the middle school student lay on the floor, crying in pain. His teacher sat at her desk as if nothing happened.

Kiera “Kiki” Smith, 41, told police another student “rolled (the 13-year-old) over my shoulder or whatever, and he fell on his arm, which caused him to break his collarbone.”

No big deal, the John Marshall Enterprise Middle School teacher told cops. They were just play-fighting, as Smith said she often does with students. Smith said the teen “moved his arm, moved his fingers, and then he started doing his work,” according to police. She didn’t mention his 15 minutes of agony.

Kiera ‘Keke’ Smith (Photo: Oklahoma County Detention Center)

Smith seemed “very put off about the situation and downplayed the altercation” and “did not understand why this was a criminal matter,” an investigator said.

The former football player was arrested Tuesday, charged with aggravated assault and battery charges. Video of the altercation with the student contradicted Smith’s claim that the incident was no big deal.

It actually had begun earlier in the day, interrupted by lunch. The student had returned to Smith’s classroom, telling the former player for the Oklahoma City Lady Force that their fight “was not over,” according to the affidavit for Smith’s arrest.

Another 13-year-old student and an unnamed teacher were also involved in the fracas.

He and another 13-year-old were play-fighting two teachers, which included Smith, during their science/advisory period.

Students recorded the incident on their cellphones. Video showed Smith putting one of the students in a hold and “taking him to the ground while another student jumped on her back,” according to police.

When the student returned two periods later to continue the fight, the rest of the class watched. They saw a true beatdown. The video shows Smith smacking the boy to the ground. He got back up, “tapped her on the arm,” police said, and surely regretted it.

“Defendant Kiera Smith turned and grabbed (the) Victim lifting him off the ground and slammed him to the ground,” the affidavit reads. “The videos depict (the) Victim on the ground defenseless and in pain.”

As if she were a triumphant wrestler, Smith hovered over the student and glowered, “Anything else?” She then returned to her desk without offering any aid, the affidavit said.

The boy was still there when his mother, an employee at the school, came to the classroom 15 minutes later.

Smith has been placed on administrative leave, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma City Schools told Daily Mail.