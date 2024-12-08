‘I Didn’t Even Recognize Her’: Hilary Duff’s Unrecognizable Appearance In Resurfaced Photos Shock Fans Who Says She ‘Had Some Work Done’

Recent photos of actress Hilary Duff have sparked a bunch of online chatter regarding changes in her appearance.

The 37-year-old former child star, who got her big start at 13 in the Disney Channel’s hit sitcom, “Lizzie McGuire,” posted a boomerang clip and two snapshots of her in all black last month.

After the photos resurfaced, fans are speculating whether the star has undergone some sort of cosmetic enhancements over the last few years.

Hillary Duff’s new look has fans convinced she’s had plastic surgery. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Duff’s blonde tresses were falling on her shoulders and back. Her makeup is a natural beat with heavy lip gloss and black mascara that made her hazel eyes pop.

According to the caption, she dolled up to attend InStyle’s 2024 Imagemakers Award Night on Thursday, Oct. 24 in a private residence in Bel Air, California.

The event celebrated many of the behind the scenes personnel like hair professionals, and stylists, makeup artists in Hollywood and professional sports.

Other beauties in attendance were Lana Del Rey, Bella Hadid, Sydney Sweeney, and Kaia Gerber, but it seems Duff is standing out months later for her distinguished look.

While many agreed she looked pretty, some claim she looked much different than the girl they once knew in the early 2000s.

On X, people weighed in on the pictures after they were reposted by Daily Loud.

“Honestly stunning I didn’t even recognize her but still Bonita,” one tweet read.

One person stated, “She looks different from what I remember, but she’s looking well,” to which someone else replied, “A woman’s appearance changes after each child. She just had her fourth baby.”

Another commented on the picture and wrote, “Guess it’s the magic of Photoshop and good PR, huh?”

Others suggested that Duff’s look wasn’t achieved by photoshop or AI, but declared, “she had some work done lol” and “Women need to stop with the surgery.”

A woman’s appearance changes after each child. She just had her fourth baby. — Progressive Ruler (@Splinter_Life_) December 8, 2024

Yet many were left stunned over Duff’s new look, tweeting, “I see you Lizzie McGuire!” as others joked, “She gotta have some black in her cuz she ain’t crack.”

“From ‘Lizzie McGuire’ to now, her ability to reinvent herself while maintaining that iconic charm is truly commendable. Here’s to aging gracefully in the spotlight!” another celebrated.

This is not the first time that people have accused Duff of having some sort of procedure to enhance her beauty.

In 2014, many people on then-Twitter claimed that she had fillers in her face. When the Daily Mail ran a story about her, Duff tweeted them directly, saying “@dailymail same lips I’ve always had. Know u need stories, in this case it’s just red lipstick and a fancy angle.”

Hilary Duff's hilarious tweet to Daily Mail has been suspended After they insinuated she had fillers put in her lips! pic.twitter.com/o2fo3n6nPt — ♥ ☀ Only 1 Hilary ☀♥ (@only1hilaryduff) July 20, 2014

While people debate if she’s got work done, Duff is living her best life. The “Cadet Kelly” actress is married with four children, and even while under the weather, still appears to have that same youthful glow.

She lives mostly a low-key life, rarely being blasted in headlines. Recently, Duff made news after another actress Natasha Lyonne shared on an episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that once Jennifer Coolidge mistook her for Duff.

Known for her rockstar persona, the “Orange is the New Black” actress quipped, “I have lost my edge,” to have been compared to the Disney star.

Fans last saw Duff regularly in 2022 to 2023 as a series regular on “How I Met Your Father,” as Sophie. Before then, she was regular for six years on “Younger,” a show with actress Sutton Foster about women who look good for their age.

Many had hoped for a “Lizzie McGuire” reboot, but that was canceled in 2020, according to Today,” because of creative differences with executives. For now, they will have to settle for her social media posts and random arguments of people online.