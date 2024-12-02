‘Whoever Did Her New Face, Wow!’: Donatella Versace Unveils Shocking New ‘Snatched’ Face and Body, Fans Can’t Believe Their Eyes

A-listers have access to a new set of gifted hands that are giving wealthy public figures a refreshed and renewed lease on their beauty.

Revered Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace is among the latest to turn heads with a stunning makeover that some have described as being “touched by an angel.”

The luxury fashion icon, 69, stepped out with her nearly unrecognizable appearance on the red carpet for “The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical” charity gala hosted by Elton John in London on Dec. 1.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 06: Donatella Versace attends the 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 06, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Donatella wore a gold Versace beaded fringe mini dress with a black bodysuit and brown platform knee-high boots. But it’s not her wardrobe that had social media users doing a double take.

“Facelift and body is bodying. This is the most healthiest I’ve seen her in years!!!” exclaimed someone on Instagram when photos of the high-fashion architect were shared by Fashion Bomb Daily.

A second reaction read, “Whoever did her new face, wow! Just wow!!” And another user remarked, “Baby! I’m like, who is the surgeon cause they definitely snatched her up! In a good way.”

Many social media users continued to focus on Donatella’s unrecognizable look and the amazing work of her doctors.

“There is definitely a new surgeon in town. She looks amazing,” read one comment.

“Her Facelift looks impressive,” said another commenter.

A third person praised, “My mouth dropped because this right here is how a nip tuck is done!!! Her, & Lindsay Lohan & Nene Leaks? Their doctors need awards, raises & vacations.”

Comments on X echoed the same sentiment.

“Which Donatella? Because ain’t no way this is Gianni’s sister,” added an X user, referring to Donatella’s big sister and fashion designer Gianni Versace, who was murdered in 1997.

donatella and gianni versace at the met gala, 1992 💜 pic.twitter.com/i6g6iPhzwp — 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐚 (@pradapearll) May 3, 2024

Donatella has been rocking the more youthful and less weathered mug in photos shared to her Instagram profile throughout the year. In recent months, celebrities such as Lindsay Lohan and Christina Aguilera have drawn attention to the transformative work of the new go-to physicians.

Online, fans have dubbed the process an “all at once” procedure where several augmentations are done simultaneously, allowing stars to debut an entirely healed new face. Most often, people have commented that purported patients have restored their beauty from years past.

However, the actress’ dad, Michael Lohan, has denied that his daughter, 38, has gone under the knife. “Lindsay never had any plastic surgery done ever,” he told Page Six. Adding that her secret has been “peels, fillers and Botox.”

In the case of Donatella, someone tweeted, “It must be so good to be filthy rich and debut a new face whenever you want, like Donatella Versace looks so different.”

Donatella Versace got a new look 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9CwEcvah9O — Jelly Santos (@MrsJellySantos) December 2, 2024

When someone else tweeted, “Lindsay Lohan and Donatella I don’t judge but for the love of god … pass the number of the surgeon, I want the same thing they’re getting,” a user responded, “With donatella it’s filters and a good makeup, like she looks good but she has the same face.”

But not everyone has raved about the designer’s shocking appearance. A critic harshly wrote, “The profile is still brutal. Not everyone can be made beautiful.”

Along with her new face, Donatella has also ditched her signature black smokey eye makeup and her platinum butt-length hair for more natural blond shoulder-length hair.