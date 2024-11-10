‘I Would Never Wish This on Anybody’: Georgia Family In Limbo Four Months After UPS Truck Plowed Into Their Home Leaving Their House Unhabitable

The nightmare began four months ago when a UPS truck slammed into the back of their townhome in an Atlanta suburb, causing extensive damage inside their home and to their power meter outside.

Still, no one was hurt, and the Millers, Nathan and Georgia, figured UPS would cover the necessary repairs in a timely manner.

Instead, “It’s just been a horrible experience,” Nathan Miller told Channel 2 Action News. “I would never wish this on anybody.”

UPS truck is seen in Miami, United States on May 2, 2024. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

According to the couple, a UPS inspector came to their DeKalb County home on the day of the crash in July and promised the company would fix everything.

But with winter approaching, the Millers’ home is still covered in yellow tape. UPS, said Nathan Miller, has gone ghost.

“No letter. No, ‘Hey, we heard this happened. We’re sorry. We’re trying to make things right,’” he said. “Crickets.”

Crickets would be a preferred guest to the roaches sharing the Millers’ temporary residence, provided by their insurer.

The infestation hasn’t been contained to the house. Georgia Miller said one day at her office, a co-worker spotted a roach crawling out of her purse.

“She said, ‘There it is. There it is.’ And I’m like out fell a roach,” she recalled.

Due to the smashed power box, moving back to their damaged home isn’t an option. Georgia Power says they won’t restore electricity until repairs are made.

The Millers say their claims company has agreed to send a pest control company to address the roach problem. But the larger problem remains.

The family hopes UPS will finally come through. A company spokesperson told Channel 2 they would review the situation and get back in touch with the Millers.

“I want them to fix everything that needs to be fixed,” Georgia Miller said. “And we need to be fixed.”