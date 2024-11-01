‘Looks Like She’s In Pain’: Actress Kate Beckinsale’s ‘Weird Twitch’ In Bizarre New Video Sparks Health Alarm Months After Hospital Scare

Kate Beckinsale is turning heads, thanks to her latest red carpet appearance.

The actress looked unrecognizable to some fans when she stepped out for Variety’s 2024 Power Of Women event in Los Angeles on Oct. 24.

Beckinsale, 51, was photographed wearing a pink satin dress with matching heels. As the camera captured her attire and up-do hairstyle, however, some fashion lovers were quick to comment on her slim figure and facial expressions.

“She looks like she’s in pain,” one user wrote via X. Another observer added, “What the hell? Doesn’t even look like her. What’s the weird twitching her face is doing? This seriously bizarre I feel like.”

Kate Beckinsale’s unrecognizable appearance on red carpet raises eyebrows. (Photo: @katebeckinsale/Instagram)

Some observers expressed their opinion that Beckinsale’s appearance has changed since she first found success in films like “Underworld” and “Vacancy.”

“She used to be a bombshell. I don’t even recognize her now. Please stop changing your face,” one user shared via X. Another fan simply wrote, “I hope she’s alright.”

Others couldn’t help but acknowledge Beckinsale’s past comments about her mental health and recent hospital stay.

“I know she’s talked about health issues but that dress just emphasizes whatever is going on with her,” one fan shared on X. “This seems very intentionally done so people comment and she can say, STOP body shaming me.”

Kate Beckinsale poses for photos at Variety Power of Women presented by @LifetimeTV. ✨ pic.twitter.com/18vYAJJSOy — Variety (@Variety) October 25, 2024

On March 11, Beckinsale first revealed she had been hospitalized after celebrating U.K. Mother’s Day.

While she initially didn’t specify the reasons behind her hospital stay, Beckinsale later offered a glimpse into her reality after a fan questioned her weight loss on social media.

“I watched my stepfather die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief, quite frankly,” she wrote via Instagram on October 27. “And then I was in the hospital for six weeks because the grief had burned a hole in my esophagus, which made me vomit copious amounts of blood, and I found eating very hard, and I just worked very hard on a movie that was actually quite triggering because it also involved the theme of the death of my father so I’m not really concerned about what you think about my ass.”

This isn’t the only time Beckinsale has surprised fans with her social media posts. On Oct. 26, the actress posted multiple photos via her Instagram Story of injuries she seemingly endured from doing her own stunts on the set of her new film.

One photo showcased the “Underworld” actress wearing a brace around her ribs. Other pictures showed various bruises and cuts on her arms, hands, fingers, knees, and elbows.

The photos came just days after her new film, “Canary Black,” dropped on Prime Video. The thriller finds Beckinsale playing Avery Graves, a CIA operative whose husband is kidnapped by terrorists. In order to save her husband, she is tasked with betraying her own country.

Beckinsale’s next project is expected to be a thriller with Ryan Phillippe called “The Patient.” The movie is expected to launch in the Cannes market with International Film Trust.