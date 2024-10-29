‘Don’t Think He Deserves a Funeral’: Family Reacts to News That New York Man Who Drugged, Raped, Murdered 3-Year-Old Child Dies In Prison Only a Month Into Sentence

A man who confessed to the rape and murder of a 3-year-old child died behind bars last week.

Robert Fisher pleaded guilty in July to charges connected to the rape and murder of young Josefina Cunningham.

Robert Fisher, 34, died in prison only a month after being sentenced for the drugging, rape, and murder of 3-year-old Josefina Cunningham in Rensselaer, New York. (Photos: Rensselaer County DA/Instagram/storyofjosefina12)

Josefina’s mother found the 3-year-old unresponsive after leaving her in the care of Fisher at a home in Rennselaer, New York, on July 7, 2023. Fisher was indicted on murder charges that same month, then later admitted to the heinous crimes to prosecutors.

“He told us that he administered drugs to the child. They were prescription drugs the mother was prescribed to. He then raped the child. The child then died, and he did try to clean her up with Clorox wipes,” said Rensselaer County District Attorney Antonia Edwards told NEWS10.

Fisher struck a plea bargain with prosecutors, guaranteeing he would only be sentenced to 20 years to life. He was taken into custody on Sept. 23 at the Elmira Correctional Facility.

Only a month into his sentence, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed that Fisher died on Oct. 22.

No details on how his death occurred have been released yet.

Rensselaer Police Chief Warren Famigiletti also announced news of Fisher’s death on the police department’s Facebook page.

“I already see comments online expressing joy and relief from the news of his death. Being careful not to express my personal beliefs on a professional platform, I will say that I would find it impossible to compose a rational, articulate argument in opposition of those expressing relief,” Famigiletti wrote.

Adding, “With all the hard work and dedication exhibited by public safety professionals, medical professionals, prosecutors, public health officials, etc., it appears that justice was ultimately served by a power much greater. I hope that all people affected by this horrific crime can now begin the next step of the healing process.”

Famigiletti told local news outlets that this was the first time he had seen a case like this in his 20 years of police service. He added that the case was “horrific…but ultimately, has probably the best possible ending it could have.”

At the time Fisher pleaded guilty, Josefina’s older brother called for a judge to sentence him to death. He said he was sure Fisher would be released after serving 20 years behind bars, so news of his death was unexpected.

“It’s kind of weird. Last year, he murdered Josie. She died, and now he’s dead. It’s kind of hard to really grasp it, a little bit… it doesn’t really make sense, really,” Jy’Quan Stewart told NEWS10. “I was originally trying to pursue the death penalty, and this happened unexpectedly. … I don’t think he deserves a funeral.”

A police detective who spoke to Josefina’s dad after Fisher died said the news has been difficult to process for the grieving father.

“It was tough because there’s nothing that will bring his daughter back,” Sgt. Michael Deno told WNYT. “Although he’s no longer paying for this person to be in prison, to pay for his meals and lodging, it’s not going to bring his daughter back. He’s still without his daughter. It’s still bringing it up over and over again.”

The cause of Fisher’s death has not been released yet. State corrections officials stated that those details will be determined by the Chemung County Medical Examiner’s Office. The medical examiner will also decide whether to release the results and whom to release the findings.