‘You’re Gon’ Be In Trouble When You Get Home, Son’: Robin Roberts Warns Samuel L. Jackson After He Makes Joke About His Wife

Samuel L. Jackson has one running joke that he’ll tell all his fans and it’s about his wife of 44 years.

Jackson was speaking with “Good Morning America” hosts Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer and George Stephanopoulos about his forthcoming project “Piano Lesson” and his role in Kevin Hart’s crime drama series “Fight Night.”

Strahan decided to redirect the conversation by going from professional talk to asking details about Jackson’s personal life.

Samuel Jackson warned after making jokes about his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Boris Kodjoe)

“Of all the fans and people who come up to you, is there one PG line that people recite back to you the most when they see you,” the former NFL player asked the actor whose favorite curse word is “motherf-cker.”

Jackson revealed that fans will often recite the slogan from his Capital One commercials. He said, “When I’m going through TSA sometimes guys will go ‘What’s in your wallet?’ And I always say, ‘Well, my wife’s hand.’”

In shock, Roberts shakes her head giggling with the rest of her co-hosts before adding, “You gon’ be in trouble when you get home, son.”

The unbothered 75-year-old responded, “She knows I say that.” He even confirmed that his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson will join in on the joke saying, “You tell ‘em.”

Fans reacting to the clip in GMA’s comments saying, “Great come back Samuel Jackson,” and “Great answer Samuel L.”

Others responded saying they would recite a line from Jackson’s role in “The Incredibles” film, where he plays a character named Frozone looking for his special attire to go fight crime.

Literally copying the line from the movie, the fan wrote, “Honey, where’s my super suit?”

Can Samuel L. Jackson find his super suit? Chill out, and find out! #Incredibles2 is in theatres Friday. pic.twitter.com/OMeJE0An5m — Disney (@Disney) June 11, 2018

Previous to the line about his wallet, Jackson revealed that fans also recite another one of his infamous quotes in a movie role. He said, “People still ask me, what do you call a quarter pounder of cheese in France.” The line comes from the 1994 crime thriller “Pulp Fiction,” where Jackson starred alongside Golden Globe winning actors John Travolta and Uma Thurman.

In one particular scene, Travolta’s character, Vincent Vega, is seen on a car ride with Jackson’s character, Jules Winnfield. Both are hitmen, and during this ride, Vega talks to Winnfield about the difference between Europe and America.

He asks Jackson’s character, “And you know what they call a quarter pounder with cheese in Paris?” to which Jackson later asks “What do they call it?

Vega responds, “They call it Royale with Cheese.”

Just this past April, Jackson was at the 30th anniversary screening for the Quentin Tarantino film, which had a major impact on his career.

“It changed my life drastically,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “In that, I think this was the particular role that all of a sudden people started thinking I was the coolest motherf-cker on the planet. So, I’m happy with that.”

“Pulp Fiction” was one of the earliest films Jackson worked on with Tarantino, after that the two continued to work together in films like “Jackie Brown,” “The Hateful Eight,” and most notably “Django.”

His next film, “The Piano Lesson,” will hit theaters on Nov. 8 and streaming services weeks afterward.