‘Delusional’: Donald Trump Deletes Posts of Crowd Chanting ‘USA’ at Steelers Game When His Team Realizes There’s a Woman Screaming While Giving Him Two Middle Fingers 

Donald Trump has quickly deleted a post he proudly shared on X over the weekend, formerly known as Twitter, as many brought up that the clip showed someone in the crowd flipping him off.

While a handful of football fans at the Pittsburgh Steelers versus New York Jets NFL game that Trump attended on Sunday night in Pittsburgh did notice the 45th president of the United States, lots of them booed the former president, and one even gave him the finger.

Donald Trump posts a video showing him being flicked off by someone in a crowd while at a Pittsburgh Steelers Football game (X.com + screenshot @realDonaldTrump)

He didn’t seem to notice the negative responses as he posted a video of the crowd stating: “Thank you to the Steelers fans for the great reception tonight. November 5th will be the most important day in the history of our Country! MAGA2024!!!”

Among the people yelling “U-S-A” in the clip that he shared, a fan in a tan hat right outside the glass of Trump’s Acrisure Stadium box suite is seen directing two middle fingers toward the Republican presidential nominee.

A woman gave Trump double middle fingers at the Steelers game. MAGA hasn’t noticed and is posting it everywhere. pic.twitter.com/dShnlTyDDt — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) October 21, 2024

Though he took credit for the fans at the game shouting “U-S-A,” an X account known as MeidasTouch made a point saying it’s likely that the chant was not even for him.

At the time the crowd erupted in the “U-S-A” chorus, the media page explained, the Steelers were honoring a Navy SEAL during the game.

That said, it’s possible that the majority of fans at the game didn’t acknowledge his presence or may not have even noticed him due to their focus being on the game.

“We are hearing the Steelers did not show Trump even once on the Jumbotron,” MeidasTouch stated in a post about the major misunderstanding.

TONIGHT: Steelers honor a Navy SEAL during the game. Chants of 'USA' ERUPT!



MAGA is trying to claim these 'USA' chants were for Trump. That’s just more stolen valor from MAGA.



We are hearing the Steelers did not show Trump even once on the Jumbotron. pic.twitter.com/2PbcB8NMs8 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 21, 2024

Jokingly insinuating that the entire stadium was not celebrating Trump, someone responded to a post by Beats in Brief, which said that when Trump arrived at the stadium “the whole stadium erupted into the chants of ‘U-S-A!’” with laughing emojis quoting them stating “the whole stadium.”

An individual even said: “That’s funny because he hates the USA.”

Another person added, “Why does Trump go to games and pretend the crowd’s there for him??? Delusional”

One video shared online also revealed a group of fans yelling for Trump to leave the stadium.

NEW: Trump is BOOED at the Steelers-Jets game in Pittsburgh.



“BOOOOOO!!!!!! GET HIM OUTTA TOWN!!” pic.twitter.com/Fyb4gKEuBh — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 21, 2024

With a screenshot from the clip of a person showing Trump their middle fingers, a user replied: “MAGA posting this photo over and over is *chef kiss.”