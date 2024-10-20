‘Y’all Just Shot My Little Brother, Bro!’: Florida Deputy Fatally Shoots Man In the Back During Foot Chase, Allegedly He Was ‘Going to Get Away’

A Florida sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a fleeing Black man in the back earlier this month after the man pulled out a gun from his waistband.

But body camera footage released Thursday shows 30-year-old Dejuane Hayden never pointed the gun at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Now Hayden’s family has retained an attorney, who is considering legal action against the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, including the officer who killed him, Bradley Griffitts, who was one of six officers who shot and killed another Black man named Phillipe Periera in 2020. All six of the officers were cleared by prosecutors.

Dejuane Hayden, 30, was killed after a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office deputy shot him in the back as he was fleeing. (Photo: Body camera)

“At no point in the video or the accompanying narration does Hayden point a gun or any other weapon at Officer Griffitts,” attorney Harry Daniels told News4Jax.

“Despite what the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office wants to believe, they don’t get to kill anyone who has a gun,” Daniels said. “The fact is that Dejuane was running away. He didn’t point the gun at Officer Griffitts or anyone else. He posed no threat.”

Mike Shell, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office chief of professional standards, pointed out that Hayden was not allowed to carry a gun because of previous felony convictions.

“Hayden was a four-time convicted felon, having served time in Florida state prison for charges including possession of a firearm by convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm,” said Shell in a critical incident report video posted on the department’s YouTube channel.

“As a convicted felon, Hayden was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm. Hayden was a former documented gang member of the now inactive 3200 block group and was a target in Operation Wrap-Up.”

Shell said Operation Wrap-Up began in 2018 and was focused on felons displaying firearms in music videos they would post to social media. Watch the two-minute video below.

The Shooting

The incident took place on Oct. 10 as Jacksonville sheriff officers were conducting surveillance on a group of Black men speaking into a Facebook livestream video.

Shell said the men were flashing guns but that is not visible in the video posted by the sheriff’s office. Instead, it shows them clowning around and speaking into the video, generating comments from viewers.

Then voices from the officers can be heard off camera, ordering the men to “get on the ground.”

One of the men who said he was Hayden’s brother immediately got on his knees with his hands in the air. However, his brother took off running, prompting a foot chase.

The shooting was not captured on the livestream video except for the gunshots that can heard off-camera.

“Y’all just shot my little brother, bro! Y’all just shot my little brother!” said Brandon Boyd, who was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, armed possession of marijuana, and improper exhibition of a firearm.

But the shooting was captured on Griffitts’ body camera.

“During the foot pursuit, Officer Griffitts’ commanded Hayden to stop running multiple times,” said Shell in the critical incident report.

“Rather than comply with his directive, Hayden continued running and pulled a firearm from his waistband. Seeing the gun in Hayden’s right hand, Officer Griffitts yelled, ‘Gun, gun, gun,’ and fired his JSO-issued firearm, striking Hayden,” Shell continued. “Hayden fell to the ground, dropping the gun.”

After the shooting, Hayden stood back up and took off running, leaving the gun on the ground where he had fallen down. He ended up collapsing on the front porch of a house where he was arrested by other officers.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“No one is disputing that he had a gun or that he shouldn’t have,” said Daniels, the attorney for Hayden’s family.

“But the JSO doesn’t get to kill someone over a status crime,” Daniels continued. “They don’t get to shoot someone in the back because they’re running for their lives and it looks like they’re going to get away. If they do, any of us could have a target on our backs.”

Shell said the investigation may take up to a year to determine if the shooting was justified.

“We are still at the very early stages of this investigation,” he said. “Our understanding of this incident may change as additional evidence is collected and reviewed. We do not draw any conclusions regarding whether the officer acted appropriately with respect to the law or JSO policy until all the facts are known and the investigation is completed.”