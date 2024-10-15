‘I Didn’t Know She Was Married to a White Man’: Actress Alfre Woodard’s Jaw-Dropping Marriage Secret Derails as Fans Zoom In on Her Husband

Alfre Woodard is one of those celebrities that has been successful at keeping her work and personal life separate.

The “Holiday Heart” actress kept her personal life so under wraps, only speaking about it when she saw fit, that many of her fans wasn’t even aware that she was married.

But in a Oct. 13 interview with People, Woodard opened up about her 40-year marriage to film producer and writer Roderick Spencer.

Fans of “Clemency” star Alfre Woodard discover photos of her and her husband. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Before being tapped to executive produce “Juanita” in 2019, which his wife played lead in, Spencer held small roles in “Malcolm in the Middle,” “Rituals,” “St. Elsewhere,” “L.A. Law” and “It’s a Living.”

As the married couple approach their 41st anniversary, which will be on Oct. 21, Woodard reveals that laughter has been a “principle” in the marriage and it’s important when experiencing hardship.

“You can cry about it, you can argue about it, and then sometimes in the middle of it all, you don’t know why, but something will make you laugh,” she said. “And if there’s an irreverence there, that either of you can make each other laugh or look at something that makes you both laugh — because the thing is, it’s all always all right. And the laughter and the humor that you’ll share, it is a principle. It’s always there.”

On how she and Spencer keep their love strong, she explained, “You just know your partner. Your partner just happened to be good in bed, but your partner, it’s your trust place. It’s family, but in a way that has nothing to do with DNA. It’s constant discovery and renegotiating and continuing to fall in love.”

Resurfaced news about Woodard’s marriage garnered reactions of surprise from fans who not only were hearing about it for the first time, but who were also surprised to learn that Spencer was a white man.

One person said on Lipstick Alley, “I didn’t know she was married to a white man,” and someone else celebrating the couple wrote, “Alfre got herself a white KANG. 40 years is a long time, especially for a Hollywood marriage.”

When asked if she celebrated the milestone of being together for four decades, Woodard responded in a way that reveals that the couple are content enough just being together without the celebrations.

“You know what? When it’s real, you don’t stop to mark a date. We just would do what we would be doing,” she said. “Yeah, we don’t renew vows. I still have my same wedding band. If I want another ring, I put it on another hand.”

Since being together Woodard and Spencer have adopted two children, their daughter Mavis Spencer, 33, and their 30-year-old son Duncan Spencer.

Throughout her childhood and into adulthood, Mavis Spencer grew up horseback riding and training to become an equestrienne.

Mavis competed for Team USA at the FEI Jumping Nations Cup which, according to their website, is the “oldest and most prestigious team challenge, with national teams from around the globe competing for one of the most coveted prizes in this Olympic discipline.” Additionally she is a Grand Prix level show jumper, which is the highest level of show jumping.

As for Duncan, not much is known about him. He likes to live a more private lifestyle and he keeps his social media on private.