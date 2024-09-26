‘You Need to Suffer!’: Florida Judge Rejects Plea from ‘Monster’ Husband Who Allegedly Killed Wife and Dumped Her Body After Devastated Family’s Emotional Appeals

A Florida woman in the midst of a messy divorce was murdered in her home by her soon-to-be ex-husband after he reportedly caught her on a dating site.

Two years later, Jose Luis Pacheco has been convicted of second-degree murder and will spend the next 55 years behind bars. He will be eligible for release after 30 years.

Mimose Dulcio, 39, was found buried in a wooden area in Miami-Dade after her family noticed she was missing and saw specks of blood and a cracked TV screen in her home.



Mimose “Mimi” Dulcio and her husband, Jose Pacheco.

Now, her loved ones are speaking out in court. Their heartbreaking victim impact statements during the sentencing hearing on Sept. 12 influenced the judge to reject Pacheco’s initial plea of “no contest.”

After listening to the family’s deep grief and outrage, Broward County Circuit Judge Frank Ledee would only accept a guilty plea from Pacheco.

While the sentence would have remained the same, a “no contest” plea means there is no admission of guilt, and it cannot be used against Pacheco if a civil lawsuit arises in connection with Dulcio’s murder. By only accepting a guilty plea, the judge made it easier for the family to bring a wrongful death lawsuit and seek damages if they choose.

In their powerful statements, her family and friends took turns addressing the defendant.

“We don’t want to relive the trauma … We don’t want to see the photos of the body you tried to bury … That’s the only reason why we took this plea deal,” Dulcio’s sister, Seminta Dulcio, told the defendant, adding “You’re a monster … murderer … manipulator … a narcissist … and you don’t deserve to live.”

Dulcio’s brother, Enel Dulcio, echoed those statements. “I hope one day, when all this is done, you look back and feel the stain of your actions,” ABC affiliate WPLG reported.

Co-workers and friends also shared their heartbreak in front of the judge.

Andre Cross, a colleague of the victim, blasted Pacheco, saying, “You need to suffer because Mimose did not deserve what you did to her.” Another friend spoke about the far-reaching impact of her death: “Her father, her sister, her cousins, her friends, her co-worker’s lives are all forever changed because of what you did to her.”

Dulcio was a city employee of Fort Lauderdale. In a GoFundMe set up by her colleagues, she was described as a “treasured member of the Development Services Department who worked tirelessly every day to serve her community while putting a smile on anyone who interacted with her.” Commenters describe “MiMi” as “sweet and beautiful like her namesake and flower.”

After the sentencing, the family expressed gratitude for the Judge’s decision to reject the “no contest” plea.

“It may not have an impact on Jose himself, but for the family, it meant the world,” said Enel. “We’re still heartbroken, but we’re satisfied. We can sleep tonight,” added Seminta.

Meanwhile, Pacheco showed no emotion during the hearing and remained silent when given the chance to speak before the judge, reported WPLG.

On Nov. 10, 2022, Dulcio went missing from her Broward County home that she still shared with her estranged husband. Pacheco was living in a separate bedroom and saving money to move out, Seminta told news outlets at the time.

When her family couldn’t reach her, they busted into her house and discovered blood, Dulcio’s smashed cellphones stuffed between the couch cushions, a broken window, and destroyed security cameras, reported WFOR, citing an arrest report.

Pacheco claimed he had not seen her for days, but when police searched their shared home and vehicle, it was clear that foul play was involved. All signs pointed to Pacheco, and he was quickly arrested. Days later, her body was discovered in a remote area. The two reportedly were married for 18 months and had just signed divorce paperwork on Nov. 9.