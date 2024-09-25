‘Why Are You Trying to Fight Us?’: Video Shows Two White Men Spewing Racial Slurs and Threaten to Pull Out Hammer In Dave’s Hot Chicken Parking Lot

A video shows a man drunkenly and shamelessly hurling racist and homophobic slurs at two people in the parking lot of a restaurant.

The clip was posted to Reddit by the user tatertot0618 and shows a white man going on a slur-laden tirade as his friend tries to stop him.

A video posted to Reddit shows a man going on a slur-laden tirade against two Muslim men in the parking lot of a Dave Hot Chicken restaurant. (Photos: Reddit)

According to the original poster, the incident happened on Sept. 21 outside a Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurant.

The Reddit user said his two friends, who are both Muslim, drove into the parking lot of the restaurant and pulled into a spot near a bush where the man was urinating.

The car’s headlights were on and pointed toward where the man was relieving himself, which reportedly triggered his outburst. The original poster said he proceeded to call them the n-word with “the hard R” for having their headlights on.

The video shows two men, one in a black shirt and another in a blue shirt. Viewers can see the man in black shouting racist and homophobic slurs repeatedly and trying to goad the men into a fight.

“Let’s go, f*****s! Turn your lights on, n***** f*****s!” the man yells intoxicatedly.

The Reddit post also stated that the man’s friend ran to his car to grab a hammer during the confrontation.

Viewers can hear someone questioning the man in the blue shirt about why he grabbed a hammer out of the car and telling him to calm his drunken friend down.

“Do you want me to come over this f***ing hedge with the hammer?” the man in blue threatens.

“Why are you trying to fight us?” one of the men behind the camera asked.

He then ushers his drunken friend to a black SUV as the friend continues yelling, “F*** those n***** f*****s!”

The original poster said the police were called to the restaurant and took a statement at the scene.

Several people who commented on the post anticipated that this video would lead to employment trouble for both men.

“Bro was just looking to cause trouble,” one person wrote.

“Welp… this guy just ruined his life, and his buddy didn’t do himself any favors at the end either,” another person commented.

It’s unclear whether either man has been arrested or sought by authorities.