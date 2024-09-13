‘She Did Not Hit Him Hard Enough’: Social Media Reacts to Shocking Video of Customer Losing It In Colorado Panera Bread, Leading to Full Out Brawl

Police in Colorado are looking for a person who was caught on cellphone video bursting into a fit of rage in a Panera Bread restaurant before an employee intervened and beat the customer with a bread pan.

Authorities are looking for Isaac Ross, also known as “Kendall” Ross, following an incident inside a Panera Bread in Glendale on Tuesday.



A video screenshot shows a Panera Bread employee hitting a patron with a bread pan. (YouTube screenshot/ABC7)

A bystander recorded the moments when Ross started violently throwing items at the bakery’s employees, saying, “Give me my (expletive) phone.”

When the employees said they didn’t have a phone, Ross began shoving items off the counter. The video shows onlookers intervening and yelling for Ross to stop, but the outburst only continued with Ross making demands and reportedly yelling a racial slur at one point.

“I said this isn’t a situation. This isn’t happening,” witness Natalie Wiersma told KDVR.

As the tirade continues, another customer runs up to push Ross. Ross is seen turning his fury on that patron, pushing him to the ground, and trying to take a swing at him before someone else steps in to restrain Ross.

“Stop! Stop! Hold ’em!” one of the men can be heard saying.

Ross still manages to get a few hits in before being taken to the ground.

“The next guy then actually kind of saved that guy from getting attacked further and tried his best to hold them down,” Wiersma told KDVR.

At that point, a female Panera Bread employee armed with a bread pan steps out from behind the counter and begins repeatedly hitting Ross on the head as a customer restrains a flailing Ross on the ground.

“My personal hero,” Wiersma remarked. “That, I think, was very effective.”

Ross ended up leaving the restaurant before police arrived and later returned and started another altercation in which an at-risk male victim sustained minor injuries.

The Glendale Police Department says Ross is still at large. Panera hasn’t released a comment yet on the incident.

Video of the chaos was viewed tens of thousands of times on social media. Even though Wiersma declared the Panera Bread employee her “personal hero,” many believe those who confronted Ross didn’t do enough to tame the erratic customer.

“She did not hit him hard enough with that pan,” one viewer wrote. “She needed to leave his head imprint in that pan.”