‘Took My Hair Out’: Alarming Accusations of Toxic Chemicals in Mielle Products Send Shockwaves as Women Claim Their Hair Is Falling Out In Clumps

Popular Black-owned hair care company Mielle Organics is facing backlash after several TikTok influencers blasted the company for damaging their hair or causing hair loss. The controversy revolves around the brand’s well-known rosemary and mint hair product line. These products were previously widely praised for their growth benefits but are now under scrutiny following Mielle’s 2023 partnership with Procter & Gamble (P&G).

A furious TikToker named Danesha Mo’Nék took to her platform on Sept. 2 to talk about what she alleges happened to her hair after using Mielle Organics products.

“So, I’ve been using Mielle’s products. Something told me to go get it and try it out. I should have done my research,” Danesha began in her video.

“Every time I wash my hair, every single week…” she said as she held up a clump of hair allegedly lost after using the company’s Rosemary Mint Strengthening Conditioner.

“Literally same and my hair has been doing this for months,” a TikTok commenter responded.

“Took my hair out too. I went back to creme of nature and the shedding stopped,” said another.

A third commenter added, “you know what, I’ve been using their leave in and my hair has been shedding like crazy..I’m at the point where I’m about to cut it all and start over…I’m glad I saw this video!”

Danesha’s allegations quickly gained traction, leading to further discourse before a licensed cosmetologist named Laura Benoit chimed in.

This expert criticized Mielle Organics’ founder and CEO, Monique Rodriguez, accusing her of “selling out” by partnering with a white-owned corporation like P&G.

Mielle Organics Founder and CEO Monique Rodriguez defends her brand to critics that say she changed the ingredients once she partnered with Proctor & Gamble. (Photo: @daneshamonek/TikTok; @mielleorganics/Instagram)

The cosmetologist, who says she has been warning people about the brand for months, suggested that the quality of the brand’s products may have declined since the acquisition, sparking fears that the brand’s original mission to cater to the unique needs of Black hair has been compromised.

In a second video, it was said that Mielle Organics, P&G Beauty, and Amazon had received an intent to sue letter for violating California’s Proposition 65 Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act in May 2024. The notice singled out the brand’s Strengthening Shampoo and claimed that the company has failed to provide a clear and reasonable warning, per California law, that its product contains the toxic chemical Diethanolamine (DEA). “This chemical was listed as a carcinogen on June 22, 2012,” according to the legal notice.

Multiple reviews on Amazon showed alleged customers who urged other customers not to buy after complaining about their hair falling out.

“I’ve used it for two weeks and I’ve been crying non stop it matted my hair and caused a lot of bald spots and my hair line is gone,” a review from December 2022 read.

“THIS PRODUCT MADE MY HAIR FALL OFF. IT ALSO GAVE ME HORRIBLE DANDRUFF. NOT WORTH IT,” read another review from January 2024.

A third review from February 2024 read, “This product does not work to reduce hair loss. I lost more hair each time I used this product for the entire month it said it would take to work. Hair loss reduced slightly when I switched to another product.”

In response to the backlash, Rodriguez took to the Mielle Organics corporate Instagram to address the concerns head-on. She reassured her customers that despite the partnership with P&G, the integrity of Mielle’s products remains intact.

“From the very beginning, authenticity and transparency have been at the core of what I do,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve been honored to have you all by my side, ride or die, whether you’ve been with us since the early days in the kitchen or if you’ve joined us more recently. Regardless, your support and understanding mean the world to me.”

Rodriguez emphasized that her involvement with the company remains as hands-on as ever.

“When I made the decision to partner with P&G, it was driven by my vision to take Mielle to new heights and become a global beauty brand. That vision remains as strong as ever today,” she asserted.

Rodriguez also addressed the specific claims about changes in the product formulations. She urged consumers to compare the product labels from 2019 to 2024, assuring them that no formula changes have been made.

“Nothing has changed,” Rodriguez reiterated. “Our products are created with healthy ingredients and are formulated to deliver safe and effective results. We’ve always taken great care in ensuring the quality of our products, and that commitment has never wavered.”

She ended her statement by encouraging customers to continue trusting the brand, reinforcing her dedication to maintaining the authenticity and effectiveness that Mielle Organics was founded upon.

Many of the company’s customers flooded the comment section to stand with Rodriguez.

“Well said, Sis!!” one person said. “I have been using the product since 2021, and they brought my curls back and added to the fullness! They are still working perfectly for me, and my son! Love you.”

However, not everyone was convinced. One commenter asked bluntly, “Did you change the ingredients for your products or not?”

Another follower defended Rodriguez, writing, “She addressed that more than once! She said no…but it could be that the new company is doing it without her knowing. Stranger things have happened.”

The conversation spilled over to other platforms, including The Shade Room, where Rodriguez’s video was posted. Reactions were similarly divided, with some users expressing skepticism about the quality of the brand post-acquisition.

“She has no control of what formula and ingredient changes have been made because she sold the company,” one user wrote. “They can do whatever they want, and that’s exactly what they did.”

Another user quipped, “Lie detector test determined THAT WAS A LIE. You did it for the bag.”

Yet, there were others who defended the brand, with one user stating, “I use her products faithfully, and my hair is healthy and thriving, and my curls are popping. One thing our people will for sure do is build you up, and as soon as they feel you’re too successful, they will knock you back down.”

“Just go back to the basics and use Blue Magic. It’s only 2.0,” one person joked.

One X user wrote, “It’s time to admit the people claiming Mielle Organics caused hair loss, lost their hair for other reasons, not shampoo.”

Amid the ongoing debate, a TikTok user and cosmetic chemist, Javon Ford, weighed in to clarify some of the concerns about the products’ connection to hair loss.

Ford explained that while shampoos do not typically cause hair loss, they can cause hair breakage if the hair shaft becomes too dry or brittle. He suggested that hair loss might be more related to factors such as diet rather than the product itself.

The expert also compared the ingredients in Mielle’s rosemary and mint shampoo from 2020 and now. He found that the formulas have remained largely unchanged, with only minor tweaks that could be attributed to marketing rather than a decline in quality.

He also pointed out that certain ingredients like rosemary oil, peppermint oil, and menthol, while beneficial for some, could be potential irritants for others.

Moreover, the chemist advised anyone experiencing hair loss to consult a dermatologist for personalized advice.