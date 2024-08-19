Passport Bros Beware: Black Entrepreneur from Minneapolis Dies After Reportedly Being Drugged and Robbed In Brazil. Police Seek Two Female Suspects

Authorities in Brazil have identified a female suspect in connection with the death of a Black entrepreneur from Minneapolis, who became the unwitting victim of a tourist scam during a business and vacation trip to South America earlier this month.

Letícia Clara Bento da Silva, 23, was identified by Brazil’s Civil Police as one of the suspects in the so-called “Good Night, Cinderella” scheme that targeted the 43-year-old American tourist in Copacabana on Aug. 8. The scheme involved drugging the unsuspected man and taking his money and belongings.

The second suspect has not been identified, but police have obtained photographs of her from surveillance footage, according to local news reports.

D’Wayne Morris (Photo: Facebook/Tamatha Richman)

The victim, D’Wayne Morris, was the president and founder of Blue Waters Consulting and the Soul Community Development Corporation.

Police said the American citizen met with foul play inside a rented apartment on Rua Bulhões de Carvalho just one day after he arrived.

Police said he was lured by two attractive young women, who then drugged Morris and his companion in an attempt to rob them.

After being drugged, Morris reportedly convulsed and foamed at the mouth.

He was dead by the time the police arrived.

The condition of the surviving victim was not reported.

Da Silva and the unidentified accomplice befriended Morris in Lapa before he was double-crossed, Capital Homicide Police said.

Authorities said Da Silva immediately fled the area, prompting an intensive search for her and the second suspect.

Police revealed that Da Silva was already a suspect in several cases involving drug-induced thefts, but in the case of Morris, she was facing murder charges.

As officials retraced Morris’ movements, they uncovered surveillance footage that captured his fateful encounter with the pair of suspects.

They did not disclose the details of how he met the women or what they may have discussed.

In a statement, the U.S. Consulate in Rio de Janeiro confirmed Morris’ death.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family for their loss and stand ready to provide consular assistance,” the memo stated. “We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigations regarding the cause of death. Out of respect for the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment.”

Morris, a graduate of Southwest Minnesota State University, oversaw a $14 million business portfolio while also offering his expertise in financial consulting.

Before college, Morris attended Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis, and he maintained deep connections with many people in his hometown.

Initially, friends and relatives were mystified over what happened to Morris, given that he had been in the country for less than 24 hours before he was found dead.

It took several days of investigation before police connected the women to Morris.

Back in Minneapolis, family and friends were mourning, yet they found solace in cherishing the joyful memories they shared with Morris.

“He was a fun partner to have,” said Morris’ life partner, Tamatha Richman, according to CBS News.

She noted that his warmth and charisma made people feel instantly connected as if they were the most important people in his life.

“He has a way about himself that everybody believes they are the most special person, when he is interacting with them within the last week the amount of people who told me they were D’Wayne’s best friend or brother and sister to him with no blood relation and that’s really how he showed up in his relationships,” Richman told CBS.

Whether he was teaching, coaching basketball, or working at a nonprofit in Minneapolis, Morris poured his heart into every role he took on, she added.

Four days after Morris’s death, Richman shared a heartfelt tribute on Facebook, expressing gratitude for the community’s support and updating followers on the challenges faced in repatriating Morris’ body.

Richman said she is organizing a celebration of life in Minnesota, while Morris will be laid to rest in Jamaica, on his family’s cherished land. His family has established a GoFundMe to help with the expenses.

“The Embassy and local authorities have informed us that this process may take some time, but we are committed to keeping everyone updated as we learn more,” she said.