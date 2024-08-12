Instant Karma: South Carolina Man Who Threatened to Slash Black Neighbor with Hatchet, Called Her Racial Slur Ends Up Injuring His Own Hand In Violent Episode, Police Say

A South Carolina man was arrested and charged after he allegedly threatened a Black woman with a hatchet and called her the N-word, authorities say.

According to Horry County police records obtained by Atlanta Black Star, authorities arrested 23-year-old Kyle Lawson Lowder after responding to a 911 call on Aug. 1 about a disturbance at a home in Myrtle Beach.

Kyle Lawson Lowder, 23, is accused by police of threatening his neighbor with a hatchet and calling her the n-word. (Photo: Horry County Sheriff’s Office)

When one officer arrived, multiple individuals approached him about someone they described as a “skinny white kid” who allegedly threatened a neighbor and brandished a hatchet during the confrontation.

The cop came into contact with Lowder and recognized him from a previous domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend, a police report states. During the cop’s encounter with Lowder, Lowder “displayed signs of intoxication,” was “verbally aggressive,” and wouldn’t comply with police instructions.

Lowder also admitted that he was “f—ed up,” and had been throwing bottles and hitting a car with a hatchet.

Video evidence police obtained showed Lowder holding a hatchet and walking toward his Black neighbor while threatening her and calling her the N-word.

He was seen on the video walking to her property and holding the hatchet over his head “in a motion consistent with someone about to make a slashing motion with an axe or hatchet,” the police report states.

Lowder reportedly told police that he was upset that the victim told him to stop acting a certain way and that she wanted to mind her business.

Lowder stopped his advance on the victim’s property and walked back to his home, where he “violently threw the hatchet” at his front door, police stated.

Police found the hatchet on Lowder’s kitchen counter that had blood on the handle. The police report states that the blood had come from Lowder injuring his hand “due to his violent behavior.”

The victim suffered no physical injuries.

An arrest report states that Lowder was charged with aggravated assault/battery of a high nature. He was booked into jail and later released on a $40,000 bond.