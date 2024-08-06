‘Don’t Like You Running My Neighborhood’: White Man Threatens to Call Police on Black Family at Funeral Repast, Calls Them a ‘Gang,’ Viral Video Shows

A viral video on TikTok shows an older white man threatening to call 911 on a Black family attending a repast at a home in a residential neighborhood.

The video, posted by TikTok user @itsjustdean, shows a white senior accompanied by his wife confronting a group of Black people after alleging that one of their cars was blocking his driveway.

“I’m gon’ call the police if y’all don’t do something,” the man loudly states in a strong Southern accent.

Even though the video shows no car blocking the man’s driveway, a Black woman tells the man that she’ll have someone move a car parked across the street and explains to the man that there is a big gathering for a funeral repast.

“I don’t care about all that crap. I don’t like you running my neighborhood,” the man says to the woman, adding, “This is a neighborhood. It ain’t designed for the hood.”

Throughout the video, the man’s apologetic wife pleads with her husband to stop harassing the family and beckons him to return to their house. He consistently refuses her requests.

“James, you can talk to people better than that,” the man’s wife states while apologizing to the family several times on her husband’s behalf.

“I can call for wreckers and get this s*** moved,” the man says of a car parked across the street from his house. “You’re running my neighborhood. I don’t care what you’re doing, I don’t believe in this crap.”

When the family members repeat to him that their loved one just died and they’re gathering a day after his funeral for a repast, the man continues to protest their presence.

“I don’t care about all that crap!” the man yells. “This looks just like a gang,” he adds.

One family member politely approaches the man and his wife to resolve the situation diplomatically.

“My daddy just died last Sunday,” the family member calmly says, “And we’re just having a family get-together. That’s all it is.”

“Well, you don’t have to have such a big meeting,” the man responds.

The family member works to end the conflict by telling the man that the family will move a car parked across the street.

Even as the man’s wife walks him back to their home, he’s still heard protesting the situation, saying the family member was getting “in my face.”

The video garnered more than one million views since its posting on Sunday. Thousands of viewers praised the family for their patience as they tried to resolve the dispute. Some people suggested the man’s behavior showed signs of cognitive decline and expressed sympathy for his wife, who tried to placate her husband in a difficult situation.

“He clearly not well and his poor wife bless her yall handled that so great bless yall,” one commenter wrote.

“His wife was so polite but embarrassed by him. The family was respectful and never raised their voices during a time of bereavement. Bless this family,” someone else wrote.