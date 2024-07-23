‘You’re Gonna Press Charges on Me?’: ‘Karen’ Captured on Video Erupting After Small Black Child Mistakenly Sits In Her Seat During Movie, Ends Up with Unpleasant Surprise

A viral video on TikTok shows a woman accosting a mother in front of her children over some reserved seats in a theater showing the children’s movie “Despicable Me.”

The fiery confrontation was captured by Erin Walton, who recorded her encounter with a white woman in a red shirt at the Cinemark Buckland Hill in Manchester, Connecticut.

The video shows the unidentified woman getting close to Walton’s face and yelling at her about her seat before she appears to smack Walton’s phone.

A woman was banned from a Connecticut movie theater after lashing out at another woman over reserved seats. (Photos: TikTok/@erin.walton5)

Walton appears to push the woman away in response, telling her, “Don’t touch my phone, is you crazy?”

The woman’s son intervenes and tells Walton to “please move” before Walton tells them both to “take a step back” and give her space, the video shows.

The young man accompanying the woman leads his mother away from Walton while Walton checks her son’s ticket to verify the seating.

After checking the ticket, she moves her son and belongings to different seats while chastising the woman.

“Take some decorum. That’s all it takes is decorum,” Walton tells the woman.

The woman starts protesting before the two get into a back-and-forth.

After Walton relocates her children to different seats, she and the woman leave the theater. Walton beats the woman to the lobby and approaches an employee in the lobby to ask for a manager while the woman stands and waits beside her.

Walton also asks the employee to call the police, adding that she’d like to press charges.

“You’re gonna press charges on me?” the woman loudly asks. “You’re the one who pushed me!”

“Oh, most definitely,” Walton answers.

Walton posted another video showing two police officers and someone who appears to be a movie theater employee entering the theater where the movie was still being screened.

Walton’s original video showing the encounter with the woman garnered more than five million views overnight and tens of thousands of comments expressing support and admiration for how she handled the situation.

“Absolutely love how you handled that uncalled-for interaction,” one person wrote.

“This was the whole Karen experience, and you didn’t deserve it,” another person commented.

“Over a seat in front of kids, omg, I hope she got charged because that’s wild,” another comment said.

In the caption of her follow-up video, Walton wrote that the woman was ticketed for disorderly conduct and public disturbance.

The Daily Mail reported that the woman was escorted outside after the confrontation and banned from the theater.