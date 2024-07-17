‘You Gotta Take ’Em Out’: Oakland Rapper Tan DaGod Killed Months After Fans Believe She Bragged in Song About Murdering Abusive Ex-Boyfriend, Family Says Diss Track Was for ‘Clout’

An up-and-coming female rapper and entrepreneur from Oakland was shot and killed months after she dropped a mixtape and went on a media tour that many fans interpreted as her bragging about the slaying of her ex-boyfriend, whom she claimed was abusive.

Tan DaGod, 27, was gunned down on Saturday, July 13, around 5 p.m. after a meet-and-greet at the grand re-opening of the historic Glamor Beauty Supply on Telegraph Avenue, according to a report by Fox 2.

Real name Alliauna Green, the Bay area MC shared a video with her thousands of followers on Instagram right before her death that seemed to show her having a great time. According to reports, she was shot after getting into a verbal altercation with a separate individual who was not the shooter.

Tan DaGod (Photo: Instagram/tan.dagod)

Witnesses and Tan DaGod’s loved ones say they believe she was targeted.

“She was performing there, and this guy with a hood just walked in through that gate and started shooting,” one witness said in an interview with KTVU. “He was targeting her only, ’cause I saw it. He wasn’t shooting at everybody; he was just shooting at her.”

A second victim was shot, but Tan DaGod was the only one who didn’t survive. Her murder comes nearly eight months after she dropped a mixtape called “Ex Wood Pack,” in which her fans believe she is bragging about killing her abusive ex-boyfriend, who was murdered in 2023.

The cover art features a photo of the two together, but his head is replaced with a Backwoods blunt.

“B—ch got ran down off of the principle. … that s—t is inadmissible … that ni—a ain’t gon’ never get a call again,” Tan DaGod raps on the song “He Say Im Kold.”

She also seemingly doubled down on her stance in interviews.

In one such clip, while sitting next to a tombstone that reads, “RIP Here Lies My Ex,” Tan DaGod continued her taunts.

“You should’ve never played with me cause then I got to take it to the third degree. … I got this to be extra f—ing childish, making families mad. Oh well cause they ain’t gon’ do s—t about it,” she says during an interview clip that was reposted by a user on X. “Matter of fact I got to smoke on this dead muthaf—a as we speak.”

“That’s the thing like dead a—ni—a, you dead,” Tan DaGod laughingly exclaims in a separate interview. When the interviewer asks her if she meant literally or figuratively, she said she was told not to talk about it but chose to anyway.

“F—k them. Sometimes you really don’t have a choice. Like I know females that never had a choice. They was just dude popping up and threatening the whole family. You threatening my people, everybody gon’ die! Oh, is we? … You gotta take ’em out, and it just is what it is,” she continued.

Some fans are saying her slaying is likely retaliation or karma for all of the things she said about her ex. However, Atlanta Black Star has found no hard evidence that confirms Tan DaGod is responsible for his death.

“The cover art is diabolical,” one user on X said about the mixtape. “She is literally asking for something bad to happen to her by taunting the family and close ones of the person she put down,” said another.

Tan DaGod’s family, however, says her song about her ex was merely a “diss track for clout.”

Fellow Oakland rapper Mistah FAB paid tribute to the fallen MC on social media. “The violence is beyond understanding the hurt the pain the trauma has made a forever lasting impact @tan.dagod,” FAB wrote in the caption of a rest in peace collage of his friend.

Oakland police are working to identify the motive and shooter in the slaying. They have asked anyone who has any information to contact their Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.