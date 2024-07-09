‘Please Kill Him!’: Dozens of Neighbors, Family Attack Man Arrested In Connection to the Death of New York Woman Whose Body Was Found In a Sleeping Bag As He Is Being Taken into Custody

A man is facing charges in connection to the death of a New York City woman whose body was found wrapped in a sleeping bag on the street.

Police found the body of 31-year-old Yazmeen Williams next to a pile of trash after they were called to the Kips Bay community of Manhattan about a suspicious package on the curb on Friday, June 5. The body was found in a sleeping bag partially covered by a trash bag.

A medical examiner later revealed that Williams was shot in the head and ruled her death a homicide.

Police have charged a man in connection with the death of Yazmeen Williams, 31, whose body was found in a sleeping bag on a Manhattan street on June 5. (Photos: YouTube/CBS New York)

On Monday, authorities arrested 55-year-old Chad Irish, who faces several charges in the case, including concealment of a corpse, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing. He has not been charged with Williams’ murder.

The day Irish was arrested, dozens of people, including some of Williams’ family members, made their way to the scene of his arrest. Videos posted online show the scene outside an apartment building erupting into pandemonium as police wheeled Irish out on a stretcher to take him into custody. Irish is reportedly wheelchair-bound.

The crowd surrounded Irish, yelling obscenities and calling him a murderer. Even as authorities worked to shield him, some people got close enough to punch and grab him.

Williams’ mother, Nicole Williams, was even heard shouting at the man, “You killed my daughter! Please kill him!”

#BREAKING Chaos erupts as a homicide suspect is placed in custody after a decomposing body of murdered woman was found in sleeping bag on the SIDEWALK in Manhattan.



The man police belive is involved was carried out on stretcher from inside the Straus Houses NYCHA complex at E… pic.twitter.com/wwOAk4ZdDQ — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 8, 2024

The man, who was handcuffed to the stretcher, was taken away in an ambulance and later questioned by detectives in connection to the death of Yazmeen Williams. His identity has not been released yet. Yasmeen’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. pic.twitter.com/Z1uALToku9 — That Guy Shane (@ProfanityNewz) July 9, 2024

Police are still working to determine where Williams’ killing took place. However, investigators are examining a video from Friday that shows a man in a motorized wheelchair, believed to be Irish, using a dolly to drag a bag outside and leave it on East 27th Street. That’s the location where Williams’ body was discovered.

Community members told police that Williams was friends with a man who uses a wheelchair in the community where she was raised and lived nearby.

Family members and neighbors say Williams was a light in her neighborhood, so many were outraged by her death. She had just started a job with the New York City Housing Authority after graduating from Buffalo State University with a degree in criminal justice. Her mother said she had plans to become a lawyer.

“This is not just somebody that was thrown in the trash. She was a person. She was college-educated. She had a family,” Williams’ aunt, Nisha Ramirez, told The New York Times. “Whoever killed her might think she was someone who didn’t have a family, that no one’s going to look out for her. This is where she grew up. Everybody knows her.”

“Everyone she knew, she meant something to them,” one neighbor said. “She just really loved life. I don’t know who would do this to her.”

“She didn’t deserve that,” Nicole Williams said. “She was a good daughter. She was my best friend.”